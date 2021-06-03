Etsy shares still seem overpriced after withdrawal, traders say

Etsy is on a strong rally, skyrocketing after announcing a $ 1.62 billion deal to buy fashion retailer Depop.

The gains are a refreshing change for Etsy, which has stumbled 26% in the past three months. The stock was a household darling at the start of the pandemic, but a rotation to reopen stocks has hit hard.

“In the short term, they are suffering from the success of the pandemic. They have become so strong and so fast throughout the pandemic that it will be very difficult for them to maintain that, and that is basically what CFO Rachel Glaser came out and said and it’s really disappointed the whole market, ”said Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global and chief market strategist at Lido Advisors.

Sanchez told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Wednesday that the Depop acquisition was positive for Etsy, although it will only pay off in the long term.

“If the idea is to start them younger and keep them longer, Depop has a much lower target demographic at an average age of 26 versus 39, which is where their current population is good for. their long-term growth, but these acquisitions take time. It won’t help them in the next quarter, or even the next two or three quarters, “said Sanchez.

Finally, she says the valuation is still too expensive, even after its sharp decline. It is currently trading at a futures multiple of 53.5 times, lower than its multiple of 105 times in August, but still more than double the valuation of the XRT retail ETF.

“There’s a cheaper way to play this revival, and it’s going to be a challenge for Etsy. I like the long-term story, but the short-term valuation isn’t working right now,” he said. she declared.

Mark Newton, president of Newton Advisors, agrees that Etsy may find it difficult to reverse its slowdown. He’s aiming for $ 181 because an Etsy resistance band will struggle to break through. The stock closed just above $ 175 on Wednesday.

“I would avoid that. I think it has to go down further by the end of July,” Newton said in the same interview.

Newton sees another stock in the retail space that looks set to explode: MarineMax, a pleasure craft retailer, which he says may be approaching a buying level.

“It has fallen quite sharply over the last few weeks, down around 30%, and that’s a very interesting level of tech support. So I like to buy this thinking it is leveling off here and could start to come back higher, ”Newton said.