Russian miner Nordgold targets $ 5 billion London IPO





LONDON Russian gold mining company Nord Gold PLC on Thursday announced plans to be listed in London and Moscow in the coming weeks, seeking to capitalize on renewed interest in commodity stocks and strengthen gold price as protection against rising inflation. The company is aiming for a valuation of up to $ 5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, a level that could make it one of the largest mining IPOs in recent years. It could also give the miner a place in the prestigious UK FTSE 100 index. The Wall Street Journal reported in January that the company was looking to go public. A recent surge in commodity prices has rekindled investor interest in mining stocks, analysts said, after years of ignorance of the sector. Many mined raw materials have hit record prices this year as the global economy rebounds from Covid-19, governments pledge to spend more money on infrastructure and provide stutters for some resources. Gold has had a more mixed experience. After two years of strong increases, its price fell in the second half of last year and early 2021. But the precious metal is up nearly 10% since late February, in part because investors seek hedges against inflation, which is rising amid the economic rebound. Nordgold, as the company calls itself, has no plans to raise any new funds during the IPO. Instead, its existing shareholders plan to sell at least 25% of their stake in the miner, giving it a free float that would make the stock eligible for inclusion in the major London indices. Nordgold, which operates nine mines in Russia, Kazakhstan and West Africa, produced over one million ounces of gold last year and generated over $ 1 billion in adjusted profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. While a successful IPO would likely be one of the most important for a mining company in years, Nordgolds' targeted valuation of up to $ 5 billion would be lower than that of other mining companies such as Newmont. Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp. , which have market caps of $ 58 billion and $ 43 billion respectively. Other gold miners have also sought to register in London. Yamana Gold from Toronto Inc. added a list of London last year and Canadas Endeavor Mining Corp. said he plans to take a secondary listing on the exchange this month. Write to Ben Dummett at [email protected] and Alistair MacDonald at [email protected]

