European stock traders place their successful bets in the dark

LONDON (Reuters) – Think of an exclusive poker game where the minimum bet is close to a million dollars. The stock market version, the dark pools that host successful trades, make a lot of money in Europe.

Their rise was rapid.

On June 24, 2016, the day after the Brexit vote, only 3% of transactions on the Turquoise stock platform of the London Stock Exchange were carried out in its dark pool via so-called block transactions, mega-bets of about $ 800,000 or more.

Fast forward about four years to November 9, 2020 – another momentous day for the markets, when Pfizer was the first COVID-19 vaccine developer to announce it had produced an effective shot – and 58% of transactions were executed in these giant blocks.

According to Robert Barnes, global head of primary markets at LSE Group, the growing interest is proof that US-style block trading is really becoming common among European institutional investors.

The LSEG is one of a handful of European exchanges trying to grab a slice of the stock, after seeing dark pools – traditionally run by investment banks or specialist platforms – siphon off growing trading volumes from their market. industry.

Pan-European exchange operator Euronext told Reuters it was preparing to launch its own business – Euronext Block – in the coming months.

Block trades are so important – EU regulators stipulate at least 650,000 euros ($ 795,000) for large-cap stocks – they are, in practice, too expensive for investors to do on traditional exchanges where they can move the market and take a big hit on the price.

These over-the-counter transactions accounted for 4.2% of the EU’s overall monthly trading volume in February, up from 1.5% in January 2017, according to investment bank and research firm Rosenblatt Securities. During this period, block transactions in the more mature US market fell from 9.6% to 6.7%.

So, business is booming for dark pools, which pair buyers and sellers with a larger market and regulatory scrutiny.

Goldman Sachs told Reuters that its European block transaction volumes in the first quarter of 2021 had already surpassed 2020 levels, which themselves had doubled from 2019. It declined to disclose the volumes. Another major US bank has confirmed similar European growth rates on condition of anonymity.

Among other major venues, more than $ 7 billion of shares were traded on CBOE’s European block trading platform in April and more than $ 10 billion on Liquidnet, according to data from the broker and the Instinet analysis company.

Jason Lenzo, head of trading at London-based Russell Investments, said if block trading volumes continued to rise, investors would need to adapt. Russell increased his share of bulk trades to 30% of all trading volumes a few years ago in the mid-1930s now, he added.

If there is more block trading then you definitely need to change your trading strategy, he said. You want to be in the market where liquidity is concentrated.

LSE AND EURONEXT

The move to obscurity has alarmed some traditional European exchanges, which are pushing for tighter controls on these rival sites, saying they hamper transparency.

Dark pool trade prices are only shared with the larger – or enlightened – market after the trade is completed, unlike the exchange where it is displayed until it is executed.

Germanys Deutsche Boerse said dark pool trading could have a negative impact on price discovery, when it comes to smaller orders, and this would end up increasing transaction costs for issuers and traders. investors.

Dark trading should be limited so as not to harm long-term price formation, said Sandra Vincent, head of market structure and regulation at Deutsche Boerse Cash Market.

European regulators are also concerned. With MiFID II in 2018, they decided that only 8% of an average share trading volume could be traded through dark pools and set minimum limits for the size of each trade that can exclude anything but the biggest. fish.

Yet the LSE dark pool has become an important source of income since Britain’s decoupling from the EU and its rules.

Trading on Turquoise, a majority-owned trading platform by the LSE, doubled to around € 241 billion last year compared to 2015, when the exchange started reporting annual volumes for the unit. . During the same period, volumes on the main LSE exchange declined 18% to € 1.4 trillion.

Block trading activity received a boost in December when UK regulators, now competing with the continent for investments, said international investors would be allowed to trade near unlimited amounts of shares in the country. .

Euronext told Reuters it was taking a different path. Rather than compete with existing players more focused on large cap stocks, he said he will launch a block trading platform for small and mid caps, which he called underserved and neglected. in European trade as a whole.

Over the next few months I can’t give a date yet, I was just offering a welcome offer to clients, I was going to launch something called Euronext Block, said Simon Gallagher, Head of Equities and Derivatives cash at Euronext.

In midcaps, it could be order sizes of 10,000 euros, which equates to a top-notch trade in the informed market.

BLOCKBUSTER SAVINGS?

The cost savings offered by block transactions are a big draw to the European investment industry, where many already face tighter regulatory oversight on customer fees.

A block transaction would have saved an investor nearly 90% of the transaction costs they would otherwise incur, according to an analysis carried out in late 2020 by the trading platform Instinet, which manages a European dark pool called Blockmatch. It defines transaction cost as the price you get for an order relative to the price available at the time you decided to make a transaction or, more importantly, relative to the expected cost.

Danny Mallinson, head of EMEA execution services at Goldman Sachs, said the cost savings are making block trading increasingly attractive to investors.

Over the past 12-18 months, we have lived in a market environment where the cost of transactions has increased as spreads widened, he added.

With concentrated trading at the start and end of each day, increasingly tight volume markets make trading expensive and almost impossible to hide. Bid and bid prices are often far apart, which means even medium-sized deals can move markets.

Some of those spreads can be as high as 20 basis points or up to 500 basis points, said Lenzo at Russell Investments.

SCANDAL OF ARCHEGOS

In the United States, block transactions have been part of the investment scene for nearly two decades. Many exchanges employ a dual strategy, with separate platforms focused on retail and institutional investors.

These platforms usually coexist peacefully, as institutional clients trade with their peers without worrying about information leakage, while the retail investor can trade in tiny chunks without worrying about large orders overwhelming the market.

However, problems can arise when these markets collide, as happened this year when the implosion of Archegos Capital led institutional investors to dump large amounts of shares through dark pools. The news leaked, fueling a massive sell-off in the broad consumer market, and led some retail investors to question why the big players were involved in sensitive information in the first place.

US regulators are not directly stepping up scrutiny of dark pools, but are looking at the relationship between investment banks and hedge funds.

Ben Stephens, global head of product management at Instinet, said the benefits of block trading, especially midpoint electronic blocks and dealer guaranteed prices, meant the practice was here to stay in Europe.

The opportunity cost of not trading a block versus trading in the informed market is so high that it means asset managers will continue to choose to execute blocks electronically where they can, a he added.

($ 1 = 0.8175 euros)