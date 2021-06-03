AMC and the problem of the real value of stocks





AMC embraces the retail crowd, offer free popcorn and other benefits to shareholders and, more importantly, by raising much-needed cash by issuing more suddenly turbocharged stocks. Today it cleared the issuance of a large chunk of new stock, worth over $ 700 million at going prices, which were only slightly down in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, he sold $ 230 million of shares to Mudrick Capital, which quickly sold the shares for a quick profit. This is not how these things usually work. A new Wells Fargo investigation found that about a third of teens said they were learning financial lessons from the internet and social media, and nearly half were more interested in investing thanks to the GameStop phenomenon. Their formative experiences with stocks might be with AMC, GameStop, and others that seasoned investors see as anomalies. What does it mean? When stock prices are separated from fundamentals, it reinforces the public perception that the markets can be manipulated by a small group of insiders or a large group of determined traders and therefore cannot be trusted. This could have long-term implications beyond what’s going on with AMC, GameStop, or any other headline title. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a hearing last month that his team will report this summer on the policy issues revealed by the recent volatility of memes stocks, including the rapidly changing face of social media and its intersection with our capital markets. He said that although online forums serve as a real community for many, he fears their vulnerability to the risk that malicious actors will attempt to send signals to manipulate the market. The more stocks deviate on factors seemingly unrelated to the underlying business factors, the more likely it is that regulators will feel the need to act, but how? HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS The Fed to sell its holdings of Covid-era corporate debt. The plan will end a program launched last March to stabilize bond markets at the start of the pandemic. This is the last sign of the booming economic recovery. FBI names suspect in JBS ransomware attack. Federal authorities have said REvil, a large Russian cybercriminal gang, was behind the hack that disrupted the world’s largest meat processor. REvil is considered one of the biggest ransomware as a service, selling its software to other criminals. Exxon Mobil loses a third seat on the board of directors to an activist investor. Exxon said Engine No. 1, the small investment firm that was looking to shake up the oil giant on environmental grounds, had claimed another director’s post. In other news on shareholder activism, Elliott Management took a roughly 10 percent stake in data storage company Dropbox, DealBook confirmed. Anheuser-Busch InBev offers free beer to promote vaccinations. The brewing giant has said it will buy beer, seltzer water or a soft drink from the Americas if 70% of American adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. (The country is currently at 63%.) Dogecoin roared back. The price of the joke cryptocurrency has jumped since Tuesday, as Coinbase added it to its pro trading platform. It has gained more than 30% since then, but remains well below the highs reached last month.

