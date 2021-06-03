Connect with us

10- and 30-year Treasury yields fall even after UI claims drop to pandemic low, ADP shows 978,000 private sector jobs gain

13 seconds ago

Long-term U.S. government bond yields slipped Thursday morning, after initially climbing, following a private sector report that showed a large employment gain in May and weekly jobless claims reached a new low of the pandemic era.

The reports precede the May monthly employment reading scheduled for Friday, which will be followed more closely by debt investors.

How treasury bills are traded

  • The 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,
    1.612%
    was down 1.594%, compared to 1.591% from Wednesday’s level at 3:00 p.m. EST.

  • The 30-year Treasury bill rate TMUBMUSD30Y,
    2.295%
    was 2.278%, compared to 2.280%.

  • The 2-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD02Y,
    0.156%
    yielded 0.149%, up 0.2 basis point.

On Wednesday, the 10-year rate saw its biggest drop since May 25.

Fixed Income Engines

Thursday’s main attraction for fixed income securities was the weekly U.S. Unemployment Benefit Claims report and a monthly private sector reading of the state of the labor market.

Private sector employment jumped 978,000 in May, according to Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s National Economic Report, well above forecasts by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal and Econoday, who predict a gain of 680,000 and 627,000, respectively.

Separately, initial jobless claims fell from 20,000 to 385,000 during the week ended May 29,the government said on Thursday, marking the fifth consecutive decline and a new low in the COVID era. Economists polled by Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal had predicted that the new claims would rise to 393,000 seasonally adjusted.

The jobs reports serve as an appetizer for the U.S. Department of Labor’s May employment report, which has been seen as a potential catalyst for tight markets for weeks, as investors watch for new evidence that the US economy is overheating following the rebound of the Covid pandemic.

In addition to employment data, surveys of purchasing managers in the service sector are expected to be released from 9.45 a.m. by IHS Markit and the Institute for Supply Management at 10 a.m.

US Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Fed’s Beige Book indicated that the economy had grown at a moderate pace overall.

Separately, on Wednesday, the Fed announced that it soon start selling assets that she accumulated in her Secondary Market Business Credit Facility, or SMCCF, where she held $ 5.21 billion in corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds from companies such as WhirlpoolCorp., Walmart Inc. . and VisaInc.

In Fed Speakers, Dallas Fed Chairman Rob Kaplan is expected to speak at an event at Rice University at 1 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker will deliver a speech on creating a fair workforce at 1:50 p.m. and Fed vice chairman for oversight RandalQuarles. to speak at a conference organized by the Securities and Financial Markets Industry Association at 3:05 p.m.

What strategists and traders say

Add a new pending item to tomorrow’s payroll report. How much will the trading volume increase in response to a number or surprise? Jim Vogel, executive vice president of FHN Financial asked in a note Thursday.

[Treasury] flows are close to year-end holiday proportions as investors wait for the right mix of data and new developments before committing additional capital in bonds or returning to speculative trading. Economists know what they want to see in June and July, but the bond market only knows that it hasn’t seen enough clues yet it’s waiting for. Traders’ six-month zeal to push prices ahead of the facts died much sooner than expected, even though we expected a trading pause in the second quarter, he wrote.

He said May payroll figures will inform the headlines of the recovery but will not answer critical questions about consumption trends in the fourth quarter.

