Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday June 3
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. AMC Madness Captures Wall Street, Company Sells More Stock
Traders on the New York Stock Exchange, June 2, 2021.
Source: NYSE
U.S. equity futures fell on Thursday after another calm day in the broader market denied the incredible trading of shares even AMC Entertainment. In pre-market trading, AMC initially jumped 20%, before moving back and forth between much smaller gains and losses, after the chain demanded to sell 11.55 million shares. ” sometimes”. AMC shares climbed 95% on Wednesday, taking their cumulative gains to over 2,800%.
Focusing on the link between inflationary pressures and the reopening of U.S. businesses after Covid, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted modest gains on Wednesday. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 were 1% off their record May close, while the Nasdaq was 2.7% off their record late April close. However, on Thursday, Dow futures fell about 200 points, or 0.6%. S&P futures have seen similar declines. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq fell 1%.
2. AMC Stock Short Sellers Lost $ 2.8 Billion in One Day
The current offerings movie poster is displayed on the front of an AMC theater on June 1, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Mudrick Capital has agreed to buy 8.5 million shares of the movie chain for $ 230.5 million.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Reddit-fueled retailer war on those betting against AMC, similar to January’s The GameStop mania cost short sellers $ 2.8 billion on Wednesday alone, according to S3 Partners. About 18% of AMC shares available for trading were still sold short until Wednesday. Most Wall Street analysts still believe that AMC shares will eventually fall. The 12-month average target price was $ 5.11, according to FactSet. AMC closed 2020 at $ 2.12 per share.
3. Bond yields edged up after two employment reports
A sign advertising job openings is seen outside a Starbucks in Manhattan, New York City, New York, the United States, May 26, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
4. Largest meat producer comes back online after cyberattack
The JBS Meat Placement Plant is seen in Plainwell, Michigan, June 2, 2021.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images
Brazilian JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, has resumed most of the production after a weekend cyberattack. However, experts have warned that the vulnerabilities exposed by this breach and others are far from resolved. JBS accuses hackers with ties to Russia. Last month, Colonial Pipeline, America’s largest oil pipeline, paid for ransomware requests after shutting down operations for nearly a week. Hackers with ties to Russia are also suspected in the attack. Following media reports Wednesday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York recognized a cyberattack in late April with suspected links to China.
5. Activist Company Engine No. 1 Claims Third Seat on Exxon Board of Directors
A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas.
Jessica Rinaldi | Reuters
The No.1 engine won a third seat on the Exxon board of directors. The upstart activist firm has been targeting the oil giant since December, pushing the company to shift away from fossil fuels. Engine No. 1, which owns a tiny 0.02% stake in Exxon, appointed four directors ahead of the company’s annual shareholders meeting in late May, a move that has garnered support from major public pension funds. Last week’s vote followed months of back-and-forth between the No.1 engine and Exxon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
