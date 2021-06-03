Apple adopts hybrid work model in fall – Commercial Observer





Stick another fork into the conventional work week. Technological colossus Apple says he wants his employees to be in the office at least three days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting in September. The rest of the work week is theirs. This is according to an internal email from the CEO of Apple Tim cook to employees, first reported on June 2 by The Verge. Cook’s email also stated that employees will be able to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, “to be closer to family and loved ones, for a change of scenery, to handle unexpected trips or a different reason for it. you, “according to The Verge Report. (Apple did not respond to a request for comment.) The company’s decision is one of the biggest statements yet on what the return to power after COVID could look like. Many large employers have suggested more flexibility for workers in the future (and a good thing too, as a growing number of workers say a lack of flexibility would be grounds for resigning). This, of course, means spinoffs for the commercial real estate industry, which serves those tenants who suddenly might not need as much office space as they did before. “Remote work will change the way we manage our real estate, Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chases chairman and chief executive officer, said in his annual message to shareholders in early April. “So for every 100 employees, we might only need seats for 60 on average. This will significantly reduce our real estate needs. Still, citing the pace of COVID vaccinations, JPMorgan Chase has since recalled employees to the office at least part-time, and the bank, the largest tenant of private offices in Manhattan, has reaffirmed its intention to occupy a new 2 headquarters, 5 million square feet at 270, avenue du Parc. apple rival Facebook, also reaffirmed its intention to expand into an increasingly larger office footprint, including in Manhattan, but, like JPMorgan Chase, not necessarily at full capacity. “We believe that up to half of our workforce could work remotely over the next five to ten years, Jean Tenanes, vice president of global facilities and real estate at Facebook, told Commercial Observer this week. And, speaking of Apple’s rivals, Google said one in five of its employees can work remotely indefinitely, and many more will switch to a hybrid model. Echoing Facebook and JPMorgan Chase and adding to the uncertainty for the CRE industry, Google says it is still attached to its office space. “Our campuses have been the heart of our Google community and the majority of our employees still want to be on campus from time to time,” Google CEOSundar pichai said in a May email to staff announcing the switch to remote and hybrid.

