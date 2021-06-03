Gong, AI-powered sales platform, raises $ 250 million

Elevate your technology and enterprise data strategy to Transform 2021.

Business sales support platform Gong.io today raised $ 250 million in a Series E funding round valuing the company at $ 7.25 billion, more than triple its previous valuation ($ 2.2 billion). CEO and co-founder Amit Bendov said the new capital, which brings the Gongs total to $ 584 million, will be spent on product development, hiring and customer acquisition.

Forty-six percent of business-to-business (B2B) salespeople cite the quantity and quality of leads as their main challenge. Perhaps this is why Gartner predicts that by 2025, 60% of B2B sales organizations will shift from selling based on experience and intuition to selling based on data, merging their sales process, their sales applications, sales data and sales analytics into a single operational practice. The stakes are high, given that suboptimal and delayed tracks can have catastrophic effects. Harvard business review find that there is a 10-fold drop in lead qualification when sales reps wait more than 5 minutes to respond and a 400% drop when they respond within 10 minutes versus 5 minutes.

The Gongs solution is designed to uncover patterns in sales data, leading to insights that ostensibly help increase sales, reduce churn and increase market share. It captures customer interactions via phone, video, email, and face-to-face and integrates them with customer relationship management data, exploring messaging for potentially relevant conversation topics and competitive insights. Using Gong, representatives and managers can audit the data analysis pipeline, customizing departmental dashboards for increased confidence in forecasting that supports the productivity of other teams.

Gong reveals how sales reps perform on an individual basis, including the type of questions they ask, the way they discuss pricing, and their talk-to-listen ratio. It juxtaposes that with other company (and industry) credentials and provides personalized recommendations, all while capturing and indexing every word of conversations to make them easier to find. Users, whom the platform automatically configures with the correct data permissions, can schedule alerts whenever a particular keyword appears in listings.

Gong offers out-of-the-box integration with all office suites and video calling systems and with most cloud phone systems, as well as an extensible API that allows it to be used with any system on the go. site or legacy. The process begins with a G Suite or Outlook 365 calendar integration that scans sales reps calendars for upcoming sales meetings, calls, or demos. A bot joins each scheduled call as a virtual meeting participant to record audio and video sessions, which it encrypts and uploads to Amazon Web Services servers. Each call is automatically transcribed from speech to text (with 85-90% accuracy) and once the call is over, Gong uses machine learning to perform analysis at the individual and aggregate level.

Gong uses over 20 different models that cover speech, natural language understanding, prediction and analysis of success. The data is formed on half a billion interactions with customers, including emails and calls, Bendov told VentureBeat by email. Gong’s most popular use cases include onboarding, coaching, executing transactions, and measuring strategic initiatives. Our clients are very innovative and frequently discover new ways to use Gong that inspire and motivate us every day.

Continuous growth

The pandemic has increased demand for Gongs technology. As remote and hybrid working continues to increase for organizations around the world, the Gongs platform can help business teams make collaborative decisions based on data, not opinions, even across distributed teams. Although the pandemic is abating, remote working is here to stay, Bendov said. Many companies have introduced hybrid work models and many people have moved from large malls like San Francisco and New York to more affordable regions. We’ve learned that you no longer need to be in person to close million dollar sales, and traditional sales tactics are no longer reliable.

According to Bendov, Gong has more than 84,000 paying users and more than 2,000 customers, up from 1,300 in August 2020. Annual recurring revenues increased by 2.3 times between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021, and the The company’s global workforce has grown to over 550 people.

With this round of funding, Gong will be able to accelerate product development and innovation as the demand for our revenue intelligence platform continues to increase, Bendov continued. As Gong has grown significantly over the past year, this will allow us to continue to provide premium capabilities to our customers to enhance their success.

Franklin Templeton led the final tranche of Gongs based in Palo Alto, Calif., With participation from existing investors Coatue, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia, Thrive Capital and Tiger Global. Since his last turn, Gong has acquired Vayo, an Israel-based startup specializing in data analytics for sales teams, and launched a sales coaching solution for remote work as well as integrations with Microsoft 365 Dynamics. , Zoom and Slack.