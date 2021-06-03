Wyoming to be zero point for advanced nuclear power plant

Wyoming will become Ground Zero as the home of the first of a new generation of nuclear power plants to be developed through a diverse public-private partnership that includes Bill Gates, officials said Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art nuclear power demonstration plant will replace one of the four coal-fired plants in the PacifiCorps power system in Wyoming: either Jim Bridger near Rock Springs, Naughton in Kemmerer, Dave Johnston near Glenrock or WyoDak in County of Campbell. The Natrium reactor project is expected to produce an operating nuclear power plant in Wyoming within seven years, the first of its kind in the United States, generating jobs in construction and operation.

Other details have yet to be made public, including an exact timeline for construction and financing details, and some are concerned about issues such as waste and water use. But state and federal officials gathered to deliver the news Wednesday morning from Capitol Hill. shared pink projections on the implications of the project for the Wyoming economy and the state’s role at the forefront of energy technologies.

Today’s announcement is a real game-changer and is monumental for Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon said at Wednesday’s press conference.

The multibillion-dollar project is a joint effort of PacifiCorp, TerraPower and the US Department of Energy to produce a 345 megawatt power plant in Wyoming.

Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is also founder and chairman of TerraPower. In a recorded video statement, Gates said the Natrium project is designed to represent a sea change in the performance, safety and cost of nuclear power. He hopes, he said, that the project will succeed by building on the foundations laid by Wyoming’s energy workforce.

Wyoming has been a leader in energy for over a century, and we hope our investment in Natrium will keep Wyoming in the lead for many decades, Gates said.

The advanced nuclear power plant would use a 345 megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor combined with a molten salt energy storage system. Its thermal storage has the potential to increase the power of the system to 500 megawatts for more than five and a half hours when needed. The system expected to arrive in Wyoming is a demonstration project, with developers hoping to see the Natrium system in use across the country.

US Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Biden administration sees the Natrium project as a starting point for replacing fossil-fueled electricity in the United States in a way that does not not leave mining communities in the cold.

I think that’s how we can leave the fossil fuel communities that have literally fueled our country and our economy for decades, Granholm said in a live video stream. We can lead them into the future of clean energy. They have strengthened our past, we want them to fuel our future. As with the president’s proposal, the American Jobs Plan, this administration will ensure that we launch more nuclear power demonstration projects across the country.

Earlier this year, Gordon set a goal for Wyoming to capture more carbon than it emits, highlighting what he has long touted as the state’s potential to develop technology for carbon capture. Gordon insisted on Wednesday that he still sees fossil fuels as part of the state’s energy portfolio going forward.

I am not going to give up any of our fossil fuel industries, he said. It is absolutely essential to our condition.

Change of service

PacifiCorp unveiled its plans at the end of 2019 for withdraw several coal-fired power generation units in the region ahead of schedule, including factories in Jim Bridger and Naughton states. It was one of several recent blows to the struggling coal industry that state lawmakers have been work to support even if market forces create a decline.

Gary Hoogeveen, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power, the business unit of PacifiCorp in Wyoming, Idaho and Utah, said the coal-fired plants will need to be pulled and replaced with something that adds a reliable power to the grid, although he noted that news from Natrium sparked an accelerated effort to shut down coal-fired power plants in Wyoming.

The economy will be self-sufficient as to whether coal-fired power plants continue to operate or not, Hoogeveen said.

But with a goal of decarbonizing while providing constant electricity to customers, Hoogeveen said nuclear power will be key to adding to the mix.

We as a utility in the utility industry know like everyone else in the utility industry that you cannot run on 100% renewable and battery power and serve 24/7. out of 7, without the current technology that we have, he said. This is what is so exciting today, because this technology can allow us to deliver carbon-free electricity 24/7. And it is unbelievable. There is no other word for it.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Who also attended Wednesday’s announcement, pointed to the bipartisan nature of Washington, DC politics, which has brought the issue to the fore. He specifically cited the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act, which he helped introduce and pass through Congress.

Even with a united front of various public and private interests supporting the project, Barrasso said there were many hurdles to overcome, noting that the multi-agency regulatory process would be extensive. Chris Levesque, CEO and Chairman of TerraPower, said there is a mandate from Congress to move it forward quickly, however. Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced its goal of achieving zero net emissions across the economy by 2050 and a carbon-free electricity grid by 2035.

The motivation is that we need this clean energy on the grid by the 2030s, Levesque said. Congress created a real sense of urgency with this.

However, the final cost of the project was less clear. It will be a 50-50 cost split between the private sector, TerraPower in this case, and the public, Lévesque said. The US Department of Energy awarded $ 80 million to TerraPower in 2020 to demonstrate its Natrium technology.

It’s really a public-private partnership and risk-sharing between companies like TerraPower and the government, frankly, said Levesque.

Several of the project proponents noted on Wednesday that Natrium reactors would produce two-thirds less waste than the 95 water-cooled power plants currently in operation in the United States. The Energy Department is committed to managing nuclear waste from power plants across the country, Levesque said.

Wyoming lawmakers have long flirted with establishing a temporary storage facility for nations for spent nuclear fuel in the state, and in 2019 briefly expressed interest in legislation that would allow the governor’s office to consider whether nuclear waste storage in Wyoming communities would be viable. The topic was dropped after it was made clear that the governor did not need legislative authority to work with the Department of Energy on the issue.

Gordon said Wednesday that Wyoming does not want to be a dumping ground for the rest of the nation.

Just to emphasize that this is not a way to solve the nation’s wasteful problems in Wyoming, Gordon said.

There would also be opportunities, Barrasso said, to boost uranium mining in Wyoming, which could fuel reactors. As the country’s leading uranium producer, he said it was a great opportunity to ensure energy security.

Russia has flooded the uranium market and we want to make sure we have a stable source from a national security perspective, and Wyoming is the best place to do that, he said.

While applauding the efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Marcia Westkott, chair of the landowner advocacy group Powder River Basin Resource Council, said there were questions about the use of technology and not proven. She called the announcement premature because the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has yet to clear a design.

Levesque noted at the press conference that there had not been a good licensing history in the United States for about 20 years, but that Barrassos’ nuclear bill would authorize the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to streamline the process.

The PRBRC also has questions about the cost of building the facility, how much water would be used and how the waste would be stored, Westkott said. Uranium mining would not replace lost revenue from coal, she said, because there are no royalties and a significantly lower amount of severance pay tax generated.

Ultimately, Westkott said Wednesday’s announcement was a diversion from answering Wyoming’s most pressing questions about its economy.

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of this latest claim for a quick fix to save Wyoming’s economy is that it once again distracts attention from our very real crisis in incomes, jobs and community survival, Westkott said. Wyoming’s elected leaders have yet to come up with a real plan to address job losses, declining incomes and the disbandment of coal communities. This speculative feasibility study will not do that.