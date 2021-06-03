Dollar lifted by strong US data





NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Thursday after stronger-than-expected US employment data that suggested an improving labor market, reinforcing signs that the world’s largest economy was on the right track to recover from the pandemic. FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows US $ 100 banknotes taken in Tokyo on August 2, 2011. REUTERS / Yuriko Nakao / File Photo The greenback was already on solid footing before economic reports, with currency investors betting that Thursday’s US data will come out better than market forecast. The private payroll in the United States increased by 978,000 jobs in May, according to the ADP’s national employment report, the largest increase since June 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the private payroll would increase by 650,000 jobs. At the same time, initial jobless claims in the United States fell below 400,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago. You have to give the US dollar some credit because the economy behind it appears to be breaking out of pandemic mode and now the indicators are giving us clear signs of momentum, said Juan Perez, strategist and FX trader at Tempus Inc in Washington. . Ultimately, our overall situation is better commercially and even politically, as the focus is on major future spending to keep the workforce stable, if not prosperous, for the rest of the year, he added. Traders were also awaiting the US nonfarm wage report for May, due on Friday, which could set the tone for central bank meetings later this month. The consensus of Wall Street economists predicted 650,000 new jobs in the United States last month. By mid-morning, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.5% to 90.386. It has found strong support around the 89.946 mark in recent sessions after falling 2% in April and 1.6% in May. The euro, meanwhile, lost 0.5% against the dollar to $ 1.2143. Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.5% to 110.10 yen. The Federal Reserve has also started to unwind some of its asset purchases. On Thursday, the New York Fed announced that it would begin to phase out its portfolio of exchange-traded funds that invest in corporate bonds on June 7, the first step in unwinding the holdings of corporate bonds acquired during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Russia has announced that it will completely withdraw US dollar assets from its National Wealth Fund (NWF), while increasing the share of the euro, Chinese yuan and gold, according to the finance minister. Anton Siluanov Thursday. The changes are expected within a month. The move did not have an immediate impact on currencies. The British pound fell 0.4% against the dollar to $ 1.4108 on Thursday, as investors worry a little if a new variant of the virus spreading in Britain may delay plans to reopen the UK. the economy. [GBP/] Cryptocurrencies rose as bitcoin rose 2.6% to $ 38,573, while ether was up 3% on the day to $ 2,794. Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Holmes and Jonathan Oatis

