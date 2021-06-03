General Motors to ramp up production as chip shortage eases





General Motors said Thursday that it plans to increase deliveries of pickup trucks and other vehicles to dealerships in the coming weeks, a sign that the global shortage of computer chips is starting to ease. Financial results of the DG in the first half of the year would be significantly better than expected, the automaker said in a statement. The company previously said its profit would fall to around $ 500 million in the second quarter, from more than $ 3 billion in the first quarter. The company had criticized the chip shortage forcing it to idle multiple factories for weeks at a time. The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, Phil Kienle, GM’s vice president for manufacturing and labor relations in North America, said in the statement. Customer demand continues to be very strong, and GM’s engineering, supply chain and manufacturing teams have done an outstanding job maximizing production of high demand, limited capacity vehicles. GM said it plans to ramp up production of its heavy-duty pickup trucks at a factory in Flint, Mich., Next month. He said production would increase by around 1,000 trucks per month. Other factories will forgo the usual holiday closures this summer to make up for some of the production lost earlier this year.

The company also plans to ship a batch of approximately 30,000 mid-size pickup trucks to dealers from a factory in Wentzville, Missouri. These trucks which had been assembled without certain electronic components and had been kept at the factory until the arrival of the missing parts. Other automakers have also been held back by the chip shortage. Ford Motor said it expects to manufacture half as many cars in the second quarter than originally forecast. Tesla has raised the prices of some of its cars and stopped using radar sensors as part of its Autopilot driver assistance system. Our biggest challenge is the supply chain, especially microcontroller chips, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter on Wednesday. Never seen anything like it.







