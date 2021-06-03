Acquirer United Bankshares buys Virginia central bank for $ 303 million





United Bankshares in Charleston, West Virginia, has agreed to buy Community Bankers Trust in Richmond, Virginia, for $ 303 million in shares. United’s $ 27 billion in assets said the deal would help bridge the gap between its extensive branch network in North Virginia and its more than 70 branches in North and South Carolina. United expanded to the Carolinas in to acquire Carolina Financial’s $ 4 billion in assets as of May 2020. The purchase of Community Bankers would give United a presence in Richmond and Lynchburg, Central Virginia, as well as Baltimore and Annapolis, Maryland. It strategically connects our footprints in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, Richard Adams, president and CEO of the United States, said Thursday in a press release. United wanted to expand south to Richmond, and Community Bankers was the last major independent community bank in the Virginia capital, so that’s a real price tag, Adams told American Banker. United will continue to seek deals, Adams said in the interview. There is no doubt that we wanted to do more. United would acquire $ 1.7 billion in assets and $ 1.4 billion in deposits. The combined company is said to have $ 28.7 billion in assets and 250 branch offices located primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and the Carolinas. Community Bankers Trust, the holding company for Essex Bank, 95, is Uniteds 33rdbusiness under Adams, who has led United since 1976. Between the mid-1990s and 2017, United focused most of its expansion energies in the Washington metro area, where it has 63 branches and more than $ 9.5 billion. dollars of deposits. United maintains a separate headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, to manage its operations in the Washington area. Community Bankers shareholders would receive 0.3173 United shares for each of their existing shares. This comes down to $ 13 per share. The total consideration of $ 303 million is equivalent to 1.67 times the tangible book value of Community Bankers and 13.5 times the estimated earnings per share in 2021. United expects to take a one-time charge of $ 20 million and project cost savings equal to 30% of Community Bankers’ non-interest expenses. He predicts an increase in earnings per share of 6 cents in 2022. Community Bankers reported first quarter net income of $ 6.6 million and operating expenses of $ 8.8 million. Rex Smith, president and CEO of Community Bankers, would join the merged company as market chairman responsible for the 19 branches of Essex Banks in Virginia. The merger will give us the ability to offer better and more sophisticated products and services while retaining the community banking approach to doing business with local leaders, Smith said in the statement. Adams said it’s a plus when you can keep the best people after you make a deal. Rex is a well-known banker, and he did a great job. Were very happy to have it.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos