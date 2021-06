Qatar Airways says spitting Airbus risks ‘industrial repercussions’

Airbus (AIR.PA) faces “industrial repercussions” if it fails to resolve a dispute that has driven a wedge between the European aircraft manufacturer and its main customer Qatar Airways, the chief executive of the airline company. Raising the stakes in a dispute potentially affecting aircraft deliveries, which has gone public, chief executive Akbar Al Baker urged the Airbus board to intervene directly. “(Airbus) must come true and they must know that this problem will have industrial repercussions for them,” Al Baker told Reuters in an interview. “The ball is in their court to fix the problem we have with them, and it’s up to them to fix it as soon as possible before things get a little out of hand,” added Al Baker. He declined to give details, but denied a Reuters report that the dispute concerned the paintwork of the A350. Read more “I think the time has come for the Airbus board to get involved and watch what’s going on,” Al Baker said. An Airbus spokesperson said the aircraft manufacturer had regular talks with its customers and these were kept confidential. Al Baker was speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, where a large Qatari delegation is present this year. The head of the airline Gulf is among the most influential and outspoken in the aviation industry and has periodically lashed out at Airbus or Boeing (BA.N) for delays or quality defects. The airline says its rigorous standards reflect its premium brand, although aerospace executives have accused it of picking up on such details in the past to delay deliveries or gain leverage in others. negotiations, a suggestion she denied. Earlier this week, industry sources told Reuters that Qatar Airways and Airbus had clashed over the painting of the A350. A separate source later said that Qatar Airways complained that the paint was peeling off the carbon fiber A350, the ultramodern widebody of Airbus of which Qatar is the largest customer. Another cited the technical quality of the fresh painted livery on Qatar Airways’ existing A350s ahead of the 2022 World Cup. “It’s not a paint problem,” Al Baker said Thursday. At the end of April, Qatar Airways had 73 planes on order with Airbus that had not yet been delivered, including 23 A350s. On Monday, Al Baker was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that Qatar Airways would refuse to take on new planes from Airbus unless the dispute is resolved. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

