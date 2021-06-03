BlackBerry drops 20% gain, turns negative as Reddit-fueled volatility continues





The WallStreetBets forum on the Reddit Inc. website on a laptop and logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York, United States on Friday, January 29, 2021. Tiffany Hagler Gear | Bloomberg | Getty Images BlackBerry shares retreated after an early rise on Thursday, continuing an episode of speculative trading that has swept financial markets this year. The stock was down about 5% as of noon ET. Shares had jumped more than 20% early in the session, building on gains of around 32% and 15% in the previous two trading sessions. The dramatic swings come as memes stocks have once again become a major feature of Wall Street after GameStop’s rapid rise and fall earlier this year. Shares of movie theater chain AMC also rose sharply in the pre-market before the company announced a plan to sell more shares. The announced stock sale pulled AMC’s stock down and rocked BlackBerry pre-market pop as well. BlackBerry’s trading volume has grown exponentially. More than 346 million shares changed hands on Wednesday, compared to less than 5 million on May 24. BlackBerry was the third most traded name on Fidelity’s platform on Wednesday, with AMC taking the top spot. Once a household name as a leading smartphone brand, BlackBerry has moved into cybersecurity in recent years. The company has generated sales of just under $ 1 billion in its last four quarters. Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.

