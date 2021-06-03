United plans supersonic flights by 2029





If the airline can follow through with its plan, these would be the first supersonic commercial flights since the grounding of the Concorde jet in 2003. The economy of this energy-guzzling supersonic jet and restrictions on flying over land at speeds that would produce a sonic boom doomed the Concorde. Airlines have had to try to fill the plane with passengers willing to pay a substantial premium over a first class ticket on a traditional plane.

United buys the supersonic jet from Boom Supersonic, a Denver-based, upstart, privately-owned aircraft manufacturer. The plane, dubbed “Overture,” is expected to be completed by 2025, begin test flights by 2026 and carry passengers by 2029. United has agreed to purchase 15 of the jets, with options for 35 others.

The aircraft is expected to fly at Mach 1.7, about twice as fast as today’s commercial jets. It will be able to fly from United’s hub in Newark, New Jersey, to London in just three and a half hours. It could travel from Newark to Frankfurt in four hours and from San Francisco to Tokyo in just six hours.

Another ambitious, but unproven, goal for Boom’s Overture: It plans to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which would allow it to be the first aircraft to start with net zero carbon flights.

“United continues on its path to building a more innovative and sustainable airline and today’s technological advancements make the inclusion of supersonic aircraft more viable,” said Scott Kirby, CEO of United. But experts have expressed doubts that there will ever be a way for supersonic commercial flights to make economic sense for airlines. “You have to find enough premium full-fare passengers to justify the plane. Good luck,” said Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst at Teal Group. Airlines have curbed their aircraft purchases over the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced demand for air travel. The losses are piling up. But airlines are seeing signs of a recovery in demand for air travel. So there is a limited financial risk for United ordering a plane that, if cleared to fly, will not be delivered until the end of the decade. “It’s the best form of free advertising,” Aboulafia said. “It probably doesn’t cost anything. It gives them free publicity as a forward-looking airline with, bizarrely, concern for the environment.” After the economic failure of the Concorde, airlines and aircraft manufacturers generally focused on greater efficiency, not speed. Boeing BA abandoned plans for a near-supersonic jet, the Sonic cruiser , and instead developed a lightweight and fuel-efficient jumbo jet, the 787 Dreamliner . Rival Airbus tried to meet airlines’ desire for efficiency with a super-jumbo jet, the A380, which never delivered on promised sales. Airbus stopped building it last fall. Plans for supersonic passenger flights have generally been limited to business jets, although these plans have struggled to materialize. One of the leaders in this field, Aerion Supersonic, announced last month that it would close its doors due to the economic difficulties associated with manufacturing a supersonic business jet. Aboulafia believes that the development of a supersonic commercial aircraft is much more difficult than that of a supersonic business aircraft. “If Aerion can’t do it with a promising business case, who the hell can? he said. United UAL Actions ofslipped nearly 3% by midday Thursday after the announcement.

