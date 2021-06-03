An increase in unruly behavior has forced companies to discipline their customers





There are now limited servings of alcohol on flights

getty

Attention, clients, parents are coming home. Bad customer behavior forces companies to act like adults and discipline their customers. In many cases, it’s an effort to protect employees and other customers. Friendly skies become less friendly with an increase in unruly behavior. Southwest Airlines and American Airlines will not resume alcohol service on flights as scheduled due to increased passenger violence. A female passenger from the southwest on a recent flight to San Diego attacked a flight attendant and knocked out both of her front teeth. The passenger reportedly ignored flight instructions on several occasions, but she is not the only one to FAA received 2,500 reports unruly passenger behavior since the start of 2021, a significant increase over previous years. Target also recently made headlines when it suspended Pokémon store sale and sports collectible cards after several fights broke out. In one case, a gun was drawn as customers argued over the cards. After a two-week suspension, stores are slowly starting to bring back Pokémon cards, but with limits on when they can be sold and how many customers can buy each day. In parental terms, we call this kind of discipline the removal of privileges. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Why the huge influx of unruly customers? After more than a year of lockdowns and the stress of a pandemic, people are on edge. Any little thing can trigger them, and companies take the brunt of their pent-up emotions. These unruly customers are forcing companies to change the way they do business and potentially cost them sales. This puts employees in an uncomfortable and unwanted position as enforcement officers who often have to discipline clients like children. Employees in many industries, especially entertainment and hospitality, know application weariness after having had to control COVID restrictions for over a year and dealing with backlash and rowdy behavior from customers. And as with all types of explosions and disruptions, the troublemakers get noticed and distract from the countless well-behaved clients who don’t get the personalized service or full treatment as a result. A few bad apples changed the experience of all customers. It’s time for clients to step in and start acting like adults again. But in the meantime, companies will need to continue to play the disciplinary role to protect the customer experience and the safety of all customers. Blake morgan is a customer experience futurist, keynote speaker and best-selling book author The customer of the future. Subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos