Tesla recalls up to 7,696 vehicles over US seat belt issues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sees the new Tesla Model Y during its unveiling in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, Tesla has launched two new recalls of possible seat belt issues affecting up to 7,696 vehicles in the United States.

A reminder applies to up to 5,530 Tesla electric cars, including 2018-2020 Model 3s and 2019-2021 Model Ys. These are driver and front passenger seat belts. The cars were manufactured between July 6, 2018 and March 21, 2020.

Tesla told NHTSA in a Notice of Default that this problem was the result of workers’ failure to always tighten seat belts correctly or to verify that specifications were met after installing seat belts.

The NHTSA wrote in an acknowledgment: “An improperly secured tether can prevent the seat belt system from functioning as intended, increasing the risk of injury.”

the second reminder applies to a maximum of 2,166 2019-2021 Tesla Model Y crossovers manufactured by Tesla between November 26, 2019 and March 30, 2021.

“During assembly, if the operator has made several unsuccessful attempts to tighten the second row left or right seat belt retractor clip to the correct specification, he may have unknowingly crossed the clip. , which can compromise the ability to tighten the binding to the correct specification, despite confirmation on the torque record, ”Tesla told NHTSA in a Notice of Default sent to the vehicle security agency at the end of May.

There is sometimes “abnormal noise” indicating a seat belt problem in affected vehicles, Tesla also noted.

Electric vehicle maker Elon Musk issued three separate recalls this week after assembly issues caused potential safety concerns.

As CNBC previously reported, Tesla is also recalling 5,974 Model 3 and Y vehicles due to potentially loose bolts in the cars’ brake calipers. This problem can cause, among other things, a loss of pressure in the tires and can have an impact on the performance and safety of the vehicle.

Tesla employees previously told CNBC that they did not have enough time to complete their tasks properly while assembling the vehicle and were forced to take shortcuts.