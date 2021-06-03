DC transit on pirate defense





Reports that China-based hackers breached computer systems used by New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority heightened concerns in Washington after …

Reports that China-based hackers hacked into computer systems used by New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority have heightened concerns in Washington after further hacks into computer systems used by fuel pipelines and transformers of meat have caused major disruption. Can this happen here too? Spoiler alert: Yes. But DC is on defense. Metro said it has a number of lines of defense at all times and the nature of the hack revealed in New York City cannot be duplicated with WMATA systems. But a company the size of Metro, not to mention all the contractors, means we are looking at from several hundred thousand to over a million or a few million attacks a day, said Kyle Malo, chief of staff. information security for WMATA. These are attempts. Phishing emails, other types of general malware. … When you narrow it down to the ones people actually click on, you start looking at maybe a handful, a few handfuls on a daily basis, forcing the team to actively engage and defend the organization. Like many organizations, Malo said, Metro constantly runs targeted training and exercises aimed at reminding workers to be careful what they click. He said it’s the number one way for bad actors to infiltrate a company’s computer systems. But the defenses go much further than that. Without going into details, Malo said that Metro also has a set of anti-malware tools deployed that monitor our environment 24/7 and in particular, we have deployed anti-ransomware technology, calling them essential tool used by the transit system. But Malo also said the type of vulnerability identified and violated in New York City is of less concern to WMATA. This attack targeted specific file sharing services. It’s not something we have at stake at Metro, Malo said. Although we were using similar technology, thankfully it was not something that affected us, or would have affected us, due to the specific nature of this attack. The system used by MTA and impacted by these threat actors is not a system activated by Metro, he added. In a statement, Amtrak said: We are working with federal authorities to monitor the situation and we remain vigilant in detecting malicious activity and cybersecurity threats. The OMCP has also contacted MARC and VRE and is still awaiting responses.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to start a conversation about this and other articles. Get the latest news and daily headlines delivered to your inbox by signing up here. WTO 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos