Waymo’s driverless taxi service now available on Google Maps – TechCrunch





Waymo One, the ride-sharing service that uses driverless vehicles in the Phoenix suburbs, is now accessible and booked through Google Maps. It will be the first fully autonomous rideshare option available in the app, which will first roll out to Android users, Waymo said Thursday. The team not only brings together two Alphabet companies, it signals Waymo’s desire to become more visible and accessible to the public. Waymo has approximately 600 vehicles in its US fleet. About 300 to 400 of these are in the Phoenix area, but not all of them are used in the Driverless Waymo One fleet. The Waymo One service only uses driverless vehicles, which means that a security operator is not physically behind the wheel. It also means that if it appears on Google Maps, users can rest assured that it will indeed be driverless. Some vehicles in the Phoenix area are used for testing. Waymo does not share the exact number of driverless vehicles it operates as part of the service. The process still requires a bit of application hopping. There is no direct way to access, book and pay for Waymo One rides in Google Maps. Instead, the user is taken to the Waymo app to complete the reservation. Users must first enter directions to or from a location in Waymo’s Metro Phoenix territory, which includes parts of Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe, from an Android device. Once the user taps on the carpooling or public transport tab, they will see the estimated price and ETA for their journey with Waymo. Existing Waymo One riders will be directed to the Waymo app to book the ride, while newcomers will be directed to the PlayStore to download it.

