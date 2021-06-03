Mortgage interest rates as of June 3, 2021: Rates are on the rise

Jim Lane / Getty Images



A few key mortgage rates have gone up today. The average 30-year fixed-rate and variable-rate 5/1 mortgage rates have both increased; however, the rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages has not changed. While mortgage rates fluctuate, overall, all of these rates are at historically low levels. If you are shopping for a fixed rate mortgage, now is the perfect time to finance a home. Of course, before you buy, don’t forget to consider your personal needs and financial situation – and always do your research, shop around, and find the right lender and rate for you.

Find current mortgage rates for today

30-year fixed rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate average is 3.10%, an increase of 1 basis point from seven days ago. (One basis point equals 0.01%.) The most commonly used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30 year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15 year mortgage, but often a higher interest rate. While you will pay more interest over time – you pay off your loan over a longer period – if you’re looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.37%, the same rate as a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and the same interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15 year loan will usually be the best deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You will usually get a lower interest rate and pay less interest overall because you pay off your mortgage much faster.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.12%, up 2 basis points from a week ago. For the first five years, you will typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 variable rate mortgage compared to a 30 year fixed mortgage. But you could end up paying more after this period, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate moves with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their home before rates change, an adjustable rate mortgage may be a good option. Otherwise, market fluctuations can dramatically increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders in the United States:

Mortgage interest rates today

term of the loan Daily rate Last week Switch 30 year mortgage rate 3.10% 3.09% +0.01 15-year fixed rate 2.37% 2.37% NC Giant 30-year mortgage rate 3.15% 3.14% +0.01 30-year mortgage refinancing rate 3.16% 3.13% +0.03

Prices exact as of June 3, 2021.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. When shopping for mortgage rates, consider your goals and current finances. A range of factors, including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio, and debt-to-income ratio, will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Having a good credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of these factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate is not the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Also, be sure to take into account additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes, and points of call. Be sure to shop around with multiple lenders – including credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and state banks – to get the mortgage that’s right for you.

How does the term of the loan affect my mortgage?

An important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage loan is the term of the loan or the payment schedule. The most commonly offered mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10, 20 and 40 year mortgages.

The mortgages are then divided into fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages. The interest rates for a fixed rate mortgage are the same throughout the life of the loan. For variable rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a number of years (typically five, seven, or 10 years), and then the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed rate mortgage and an adjustable rate mortgage, you need to consider how long you plan to live in your home. For people who plan to live long term in a new home, fixed rate mortgages may be the best option. Fixed rate mortgages offer more stability over time than variable rate mortgages, but variable rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates initially. However, you may get a better deal with an adjustable rate mortgage if you only intend to keep your home for a few years.

Generally, there is no better loan term; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure you do your research and think about your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.