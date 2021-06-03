Chutes & LaddersVerily Takes Over Another Former FDA Official; Baptist Health makes interim CEO permanent

Welcome to Chutes & Ladders this week, our roundup of hires, layoffs and retirements across the industry.Please submitgood news or bad from your store, and we’ll feature it here at the end of each week.

In truth

Amy Abernethy, MD

(FDA)

Amy Abernethy, MD, is the latest former government official to join Alphabet affiliate Verily ad Thursday.

Just a few months ago, she stepped down as Senior Assistant Commissioner for Food and Drugs at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). She also served as the agency’s interim director of information.

During this time, she led the FDA’s technology and data modernization efforts and supported the agencies’ work to collect real-world data during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was widely regarded at the time as the first choice for the still vacant commissioner post.

Prior to the FDA, Abernethy was the medical and scientific director of Flatiron Health, a technology company that uses data from its cancer-specific electronic health records to accelerate treatment research.

In the new role of President of Clinical Research Activities, Abernethy will oversee Verilys’ existing clinical research efforts. She will also lead the development of a new platform to support clinical trials and real-world evidence studies, the company said.

Baptiste Health

Michael A. Mayo

(Baptist health)

Michael A. Mayo was done the permanent CEO of Baptist Health, based in Jacksonville, Fla., after serving on an interim basis since April.

Mayo had served as Systems President when asked for the senior executive role and will continue to hold both roles in the future.

He has over 32 years of healthcare experience under his belt, having served as CEOs of several HCA Healthcare hospitals in addition to other leadership roles at Memorial Hospital Jacksonville and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

As CEO and Chairman, he now has five hospitals, four satellite emergency centers and 55 primary care offices under his supervision. He succeeds Brett McClung.

Inspira Health

Warren E. Moore

(Inspira Health)

Warren E. Moore had been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspira Health.

He comes to the South Jersey-based nonprofit network with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry under his belt, having most recently served as CEO of Specialist Children’s Hospital and Senior Vice President of Services. pediatrics for RWJBarnabas Health nearby.

He has also served as COO and Executive Vice President of Specialty Children’s Hospital as well as Administrative Director of Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson Teaching Hospital.

With Inspira, Moore will support the growth of networks and oversee operations in its hospitals and other settings. He will report to Amy Mansue, President and CEO of Inspira.

Philadelphia Children’s Hospital

Susan Furth, MD

(Children’s hospital

from Philadelphia)

Susan Furth, MD, has been selected as Scientific Director of Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) after national research.

She has been working at the Children’s Hospital since 2010 and prior to taking on this new position she was Vice President of its Department of Pediatrics, Head of the Division of Nephrology and Associate President of University Affairs. She is the author of over 200 peer-reviewed articles and a full professor at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to CHOP, Furth was Associate Director of Research Education, Training, and Career Development at the Institute for Clinical and Translational Research, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Furth will work in the lead scientific role to oversee the CHOP Research Institute, which supports more than 500 researchers and thousands of pediatric research staff. She succeeds Bryan Wolf, MD

> Cones health promoted Valerie Leschber, MD, to the roles of Chief Systems Officer and Senior Vice President.

> Mary Rutan Hospital President and CEO Mandy goble will retire on August 30.

> Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, which is part of RWJBarnabas Health, appointed Atiya Jaha-Rashidi as Senior Director of Actions and Vice President of Community Relations.

> Sentara Health will Melinda Hancock its first vice-president and administrative director on July 19 and Aubrey Lee Layne Jr. its first vice-president and chief of staff on July 1.

> Signify health named Susan yun as head of personnel.

> Central logic, a healthcare access and orchestration company, added Tod Thompson as chief operating officer.

> Parent company of the community health system, Northwest Indiana Community Foundation, named Gregg Ferlin as CFO.

> Everside Health (formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat), a direct primary care provider, called on Brian Cappel as vice president of Taft-Hartley, envisions its union-focused Activate by Everside Health division.