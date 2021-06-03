Oil stable after mixed report on US crude stocks





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices stabilized on Thursday after two consecutive days of gains that took oil futures to year-long highs after weekly US crude inventories fell sharply while fuel stocks have increased more than expected. FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US April 21, 2020. REUTERS / Drone Base Brent futures settled at $ 71.31 per barrel, down 4 cents after hitting its highest level since May 2019 earlier in the session. US crude came in at $ 68.81 a barrel, losing 2 cents. WTI prices hit $ 69.40, the highest since October 2018, after gaining 1.5% in the previous session. U.S. crude inventories fell 5.1 million barrels last week, from an expected drop of 2.4 million barrels, while gasoline inventories rose 1.5 million barrels and inventories of distillate jumped 3.7 million barrels. [EIA/S] However, they burned a lot of crude oil, and we had gasoline and distillate builds, Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. You don’t want to burn so much crude and customers don’t want it. Gasoline demand jumped last month amid panic buying after the closure of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest line of refined products in the United States, which meant drivers were less likely to need to do refuel during Memorial Day weekend, the start of peak summer driving season. Demand for gasoline was down week over week, which may disappoint some people, but remains strong, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Oil prices have risen in recent days amid forecasts from forecasters, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, that demand for oil will exceed supply in the second half of 2021. OPEC + agreed on Tuesday to continue plans to ease supply restrictions until July, boosting oil prices, in anticipation of improved consumption. The OPEC + meeting lasted 20 minutes, the fastest in the group’s history, suggesting strong compliance among members and the belief that demand will resume once the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of slowing down. The slowdown in talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program has also supported prices, lowering expectations of a return of Iranian oil supplies to the market this year. Additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York, Julia Payne in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Steve Orlofsky and Sonya Hepinstall

