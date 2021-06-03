Kroger promotes COVID-19 vaccines with sweepstakes or free races





If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, here’s your chance to get $ 1 million or free races for a year. Kroger announced Thursday that anyone vaccinated at a Kroger clinic will have a chance to win $ 1 million or races for a year. The giveaway begins immediately and ends on July 10. Each week, Kroger will choose a winner of $ 1 million and 10 people to receive free races for the year, a prize worth $ 13,000 or $ 250 per week over 52 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age or older residing in the United States who has received at least one dose of vaccine administered at a Kroger family company site or received the vaccine by a Kroger healthcare professional is eligible to participate online. Kroger officials said in an emailed press release that they were offering the program to encourage vaccination. The #CommunityImmunityGiveaway also aims to help a national immunization initiative, which calls for at least 70% of adults in the United States to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. Many other entities offered incentives to attract people to immunization clinics. The state of Ohio announced the second winners of its own lottery on Thursday. Each week through June 23, a vaccinated Ohio resident will earn $ 1 million, while teens who have been vaccinated can earn a college scholarship. California goes randomly select 10 vaccinated residents aged 12 and over will each receive $ 1.5 million, in addition to other incentives. Last week, CVS Health announced its own #OneStepCloser campaign, which will distribute over 1,000 prizes over the next six weeks. CVS prices include cruises and VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Read more:IU Health will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees More vaccine news:These are the arguments against the UI vaccine requirement and what legal experts have said Some companies also promise employee incentives to encourage vaccination. Kroger, for example, offered a one-time bonus of $ 100 to those who are fully vaccinated. Almost 63% of adults in the United States have received at least one injection of the vaccine. In Indiana, 43.7% of all eligible residents, those aged 12 or older, are fully immunized and 45.7% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the states. vaccine dashboard. In the United States, Kroger’s healthcare professionals have administered more than 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines. For more information on the Kroger giveaway, visit KrogerGiveaway.com. Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at[email protected] Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter: @srudavsky.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos