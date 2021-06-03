The Salvation Army offers a classic “Lassie” donut recipe





To celebrate the 83rd annual National Donut Day, The Salvation Army has shared their donut recipe and will be distributing donuts to organizations in the area.

HAMPTON, Virginia Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day, and donut shops in Virginia are handing out donuts or having specials to celebrate. However, it’s not just the stores that take part in the vacation, but the Salvation Army’s Hampton Roads area as well! On Friday, they’ll be giving away 800 donuts to local organizations across Hampton Roads, and they’ve posted their recipe for Lassie Class Donuts! The Salvation Army has a connection with National Donut Day because of the holiday’s roots in doing good, and they are keeping the tradition this year! According to a press release from the Salvation Army’s Hampton Roads area, the sweet tradition dates back to World War I, when about 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide support. emotional to the troops. These volunteers, also known as Donut Lassies, brought donuts with them from what would become a national holiday. The Salvation Army said the original donuts were fried in small pans on the front lines, and the Lassies were the ones who popularized them in the United States when the troops returned home. The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the first National Donut Day in 1938 to help those in need during the Great Depression, as well as to commemorate Lassie’s work. “Whether iced or cake, and whatever the toppings, donuts represent our long history of hope and comfort – from our volunteers in the trenches of war to our continued service on the front line of need.” , said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. Not only will the Salvation Army be giving away 800 donuts, they’ve also released the Salvation Army Lassie Donuts recipe! That makes 4 dozen donuts and looks pretty simple! Here’s what you’ll need: 5 cups of flour

2 cups of sugar

2 large eggs

1 3/4 cup milk

5 teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 tablespoon of salt

1 jar of lard (because it’s not 1917 anymore, we recommend using healthier options like vegetable or coconut oil) Combine all the ingredients (except the oil) to make the dough. Knead the dough well, roll it well and cut it into rings less than 1/4 inch thick. (When you find objects to cut out donut circles, get creative! The Salvation Army donut girls used anything they could find, from baking powder boxes to coffee percolator tubes). Dip the rings in the oil, making sure the oil is hot enough to brown the donuts gradually. Turn the donuts slowly, several times. Once browned, remove the donuts and allow the excess oil to drain. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Let cool and enjoy! In addition, on Friday, the Salvation Army will be distributing donuts to local organizations from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be donuts for the military at the NAS Oceana Commissionary from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and members of the organization at the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, Catholic Charities in Virginia Beach, Union Mission Ministries , The UP Center, Norfolk Food Bank, Tiger Academy, Virginia Cooperative Extension and Norfolk Community Services Board will receive donuts throughout the morning.

