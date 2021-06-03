Amazon launches new program to help residents displaced from the labor market to return to the workforce





(WFRV) – Amazon is launching a new program to help professionals who have lost or quit their jobs, or who have been displaced by the impacts of COVID-19, return to work. The new program called the Amazon Returnship Program helps people who have been out of the workforce for at least a year restart their careers by providing participants with a 16-week paid work opportunity with a personalized and shortened interview process, dedicated support and personalized coaching. and mentoring.

Throughout the 16 weeks, participants will have the opportunity to work in multiple areas of the business, including teams like Operations Finance, Consumer Payments, and Search. During the program, participants will work on a specific project and, after four months, they have the opportunity to take on full-time positions at Amazon. Amazon says that to make the transition as smooth as possible, in the first 16 weeks, participants will work remotely from their homes and receive assistance with child and senior care. Officials note that Amazon will also pay for the relocation of employees if they accept a permanent position. to the company after the 16 week program.

Return programs help companies find talent they are missing out on using traditional recruiting methods. We see over 80% of participants in the programs we work on move to full-time positions, speaking of the caliber of this segment of the workforce, said Tami Forman, executive director of Path Forward, an organization at nonprofit that helps people restart their careers after time spent in caregiving and a partner for the Amazons program. Creating the right path to help people re-enter the workforce after a break can unlock enormous economic potential and be life-changing for many professionals who so often feel discouraged from even applying for new jobs. Programs like the one Amazon is launching can be life changing and we are excited to partner with Amazon to continue to expand these efforts. The company says it plans to hire 1,000 employees over the next few years. Amazon also offers a starting salary of at least $ 15 an hour as well as a full package of benefits to all regular full-time employees. For more information on the Amazons Returnship program, including how to apply, please visit here.

