Private equity giant Blackstone acquires tech research firm IDG for $ 1.3 billion

Frankly, there is no better company in the world than this company in terms of market information and having that information, Wallace told The Globe. We were traveling the world and searching. . . the best data repositories, and which companies were best positioned to take advantage of this trend, and IDG was at the top of the list.

Wallace said Blackstone fully intends to support the growth plans already implemented by IDG CEO Mohamad Ali to add 3,000 people to IDG’s global workforce and increase its bottom line. annual business.

We hope this business will be considerably bigger and more successful in the future, Wallace said.

The sale is expected to close in three to four months after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals in a number of countries where IDG does business, Ali said. He said China Oceanwide was approached late last year by another potential buyer for IDG, and several other potential suitors emerged in the months that followed.

For Ali, the sale justifies the change underway in the company to expand its sales platform connecting buyers and sellers for large transactions in hardware, software and services. In particular, Blackstones’ resources and know-how could be fruitful as Ali seeks to acquire other data providers.

We’ve been in that transformation to move from a content company to a technology platform, said Ali, who joined IDG in 2019 after leading Boston data storage company Carbonite and will remain under the ownership. from Blackstones. Were a business that is on a growth path. What Blackstone wants to do is invest more money in the strategy and develop it as quickly as possible.

Growth was not necessarily a certainty at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ali admitted that he was concerned about the financial health of the company at the time. For example, IDG’s event business closed, but Ali hired someone to reinvent this line as a digital events business, and it was hugely successful, registering nearly 1,000 events of that time. type at the end of the year.

IDG is divided into two companies: IDG Communications, which includes its many online technology magazines, and IDC, the market intelligence arm.

McGovern started IDC in 1964 with the latter activity in mind, essentially providing customer research to help mainframe developers such as IBM tailor their products to customer needs. McGovern launched the media business a few years later, an operation that now includes Macworld and Computerworld. (The print editions were discontinued years ago.)

IDG Communications now offers to allow readers of many stories to choose to receive related content from technology vendors, Ali said, while rapidly expanding the various expertise and data offerings of the IT industry on IDC’s side. The company is increasingly relying on its software-as-a-service subscription model, with the recurring revenue that comes with this approach.

Overall revenue growth has accelerated over the past 12 months, Ali said, at a rate that has finally overtaken rivals Gartner, Forrester and TechTarget.

IDG is already creating jobs in a number of places, including a call center in Tampa, Florida, an engineering center for the business-to-business marketing platform in Reston, Va., And a science center for business-to-business marketing. data in the Czech Republic.

News of the Blackstone acquisition comes as IDG prepares to reopen its US offices on June 14, including its new headquarters in Needham, where around 500 people will be based and around a quarter of employees will initially return. . Ali said employees have the option of staying at home until the end of the year.

The deal also adds to Blackstones’ sizable holdings in Greater Boston, primarily in the life sciences industry. The company estimates that it owns more than $ 12 billion in real estate in the region (including through its subsidiary BioMed Realty), operates a large life sciences investment firm in Cambridge and has stakes in local software companies UKG and Ascend Learning.

