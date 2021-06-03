Ford could face $ 1 billion fine after Transit Connect vans dispute

It’s the story of a backseat and a lot of money.

Ford Motor Co. could face $ 1.3 billion in import penalties on its Ford Transit Connect vans, according to a document the automaker filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

This is in addition to a $ 196 million penalty that Ford paid in 2020 to U.S. Customs and Border Protection over Transit Connect, the company confirmed to the Free Press. The payment was treated as a special item in Ford’s financial records.

The legal battle is part of a multi-year tariff dispute in U.S. courts between Ford and federal customs officials, which appears to be drawing to a close with potentially painful consequences for the Dearborn automaker.

The prices relate to Transit Connect vehicles used as vans by customers. If the vans are purchased as passenger vans, they are subject to a 2.5% tax; vans are subject to a 25% duty.

“The Transit Connect program was designed and delivered to comply with long-standing tariff rules. Nonetheless, after the Supreme Court refused to rehear the case, Ford paid increased duties on vehicles that had previously been imported to United States plus interest, ”Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeauto told Free Press Thursday. “We will rightly continue to vigorously defend Ford’s actions here and challenge all (additional) fees and penalties.”

Ford is accused of strategically trying to circumvent tariff laws.

Ford’s latest filing with the federal regulatory agency is called a pre-penalty notice that alerts investors to financial vulnerability. The vans in question were built in Turkey.

Warning

After the end of the company’s June 30 quarterly earnings period, Ford filed regulatory documents indicating that the customs agency ruled in 2013 that “TransitConnects imported as passenger cars and later converted into vans are subject to the 25% duty applicable to freight vehicles, rather than the duty applicable to passenger vehicles.

Ford challenged the decision of the United States Court of International Trade, which ruled in favor of Ford in August 2017. But then Customs appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the federal circuit and prevailed in June 2019.

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed Ford’s request to hear the case on June 29, 2020, and the company paid increased duties for some past imports, plus interest, and revealed to investors that Customs ( CBP) may require penalties.

Ford on Thursday said in its regulatory filing that its advance notice “includes an additional rights request of $ 181 million and indicates that CBP is considering issuing a fine request.” If such a request is made, CBP has indicated that the fine it could seek could range from $ 652 million to $ 1.3 billion. In the event that a penalty is ultimately imposed against us, the amount will be based on our level of culpability as determined by the courts. We intend to vigorously defend our actions and challenge the payment of any amount indicated in the notice of demand. “

Department of Justice v Ford

The United States Department of Justice determined that Ford “designed, marketed, sold and delivered the van to consumers exclusively as a two-person van. But to avoid the higher duty rate that applies to vans compared to vans primarily designed to carry every Transit Connect … with a temporary, inexpensive rear seat that was designed to be immediately removed as soon as the pickup truck is cleared, ”according to Reuters.

The government noted that the seats lacked headrests and were “padded with a discounted fabric that did not match that of the front seats.”

Ford argued that the rear passenger seat met all federal safety standards, had seat belts for each seating position and anchorages for the rear seats and seat belts, and were “licensed passenger vehicles in the street, “Reuters said.

Car manufacturers caught

The 25% tariff stems from an old trade war involving frozen chicken, and the higher tariff on freight vehicles is known as the “chicken tax”.

“Since the creation of the ‘chicken tax’ in 1963, automakers have found ways to get around the 25% tariff on imported trucks,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast. Solutions.

“Toyota began installing beds on imported ‘incomplete’ pickup trucks in the early 1970s, thus completing ‘the final assembly’ of the vehicle in the United States,” he said. “Other companies have followed suit, including van manufacturers who import vans with seats and windows, making them ‘passenger cars’.”

Many of these wagons, including the Mercedes-Benz / Dodge Sprinter and Ram ProMaster City, are shipped from Europe and taken to a North American factory where the seats and windows are removed, converting them into commercial vans, explained. Fiorani.

In the past, Nissan fought the tariff on two-door SUVs, which it said were passenger cars but the government treated like trucks. Nissan won this requalification of the two-door Pathfinder and other two-door SUVs, as passenger cars alongside their four-door counterparts, Fiorani noted.

“If Ford were to fight this and lose, Ford, Stellantis and Daimler would all be subject to retroactive tariffs of hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said. “Ford’s volume makes it the ideal first target for the SEC.”

Ford is already planning to manufacture the next generation Transit Connect in North America, Daimler began local assembly of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in 2018, but the Ram ProMaster City is still imported from Europe and current plans keep it in Europe. , Fiorani mentioned.

“If they were to lose, Ford would likely negotiate a lower fine in return for a promise to produce future models in North America, starting in 2023,” he said. “Stellantis, however, would need to find a way to relocate production of their small van to a North American factory.”

Thibodeau told Free Press, “We usually don’t comment on future product projects. “

Thibodeau told Free Press, "We usually don't comment on future product projects. "