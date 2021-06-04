Business
Exxon New Board Member Hietala Brings Business Transformation Experience
Newly elected Exxon Mobil board member Kaisa Hietala says her work at Finnish refiner and biofuel producer Neste makes her more than just a biofuel champion, she also has experience in the transformation of a business.
Small hedge fund Engine No. 1 sparked a shareholder revolt last week to topple three directors on Exxon’s board of directors (XOM.N) and replace them with candidates in first major board competition an oil major that has made climate change the central issue. Read more
For most of her 21-year-old career, Hietala worked at Neste (NESTE.HE). After studying geophysics and environmental sciences, she joined the oil and gas production unit in 1998 but quickly committed to a biofuels development strategy.
More than ten years of management brought Hietala to Singapore to set up Neste’s biofuels operations and led to a seat on the executive committee of the company in charge of the renewable energy business, which in an update of strategy in 2019 had become so important, the new CEO of Neste, Peter Vanacker decided to divide it into three.
Hietala, whose name had been mentioned in speculation for Neste’s new CEO, left the company after the split.
Renewable energies have since become at the heart of Neste’s income. In the company’s most recent results, the unit accounted for 90% of total operating profit.
The energy industry has struggled to respond to growing investor concerns about the impact of measures to slow global warming. Dissenting shareholders say Exxon has fallen behind even on the slow pace of change within the industry.
Exxon’s No.1 engine and shareholders Hietala spoke to ahead of the vote were interested in her expertise in business transformation, she told Reuters in an interview.
However, there was no formula for a business transition she could bring from Neste to Exxon, she said.
“Every business should look to its own strengths, expertise, infrastructure and customers to find new business opportunities,” she said.
“The company must also believe in the change itself because otherwise it will be difficult to communicate.”
Hietala says she had no contact with Exxon management prior to the vote, but right after the release of preliminary results last week, she spoke with Exxon chief executive Darren Woods. In their brief exchange, Woods came across as forward-looking, she said.
During the competition between Exxon and Engine No. 1 over the board, Hietala was often presented as a proponent of biofuels, but she does not see herself playing this limited role.
She has extensive experience across the company – in oil drilling, refining and retailing. That, combined with her knowledge of renewable energy and her experience in business transformation, are the three most important elements she will bring to the board, she said.
Over the past 5 years, Neste’s market capitalization has almost quadrupled, which Hietala sees as a sign of the confidence she has helped build with investors in the company’s new strategy.
“The rise in the Neste share price shows that investors appreciate companies that have alternate visions for the future and are able to reposition the core of their business,” she says, but adds that even the best strategy can fail if the company is unable to communicate why. changes are made.
Hietala says it is essential for a company to be open and transparent about changes in strategy to the shareholders who have invested in the company, but also to the employees who put the strategy into action and the customers who buy the products. .
“Investors are right to question changes, investments and new technologies and that is why they need to see the logic behind the strategy,” Hietala said.
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
