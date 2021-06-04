Will Social Security be there when I retire? Confusion on this issue hinders savings for young people

Not all Americans expect to rely on Social Security in their old age, and this confusion could cost them dearly.

The trust funds that support social security are on the verge of running out of money for the next 15 years, by which time, if nothing is done, the government is expected to pay beneficiaries only about 80% of their benefits. . Congress has never let the program falter, but it has yet to make a decision on what to do about this insolvency issue. This can be a problem for Americans looking to plan for their retirement income needs.

The value of knowing today what the government will do in 2035, if trust funds run out by then, could be worth up to two and a half months of revenue, according to one paper the National Bureau of Economic Research recently distributed.

Here’s how the researchers broke it down: If a woman born in 1975 with an average income plans to retire without anticipating any reduction in benefits, but then ends up with a 20% reduction in benefits in 2035, the interest of learning about the policy 15 years in advance is about $ 9,000 in 2020 dollars, or 1.5 times his average monthly income.

This calculation is based on his ability to make more informed decisions about his finances, the researchers said. If she were to be surprised by a policy change in 2035, her consumption would decrease to reflect the decline in benefits she receives. If she knew in advance, as in 2020, that benefits would be reduced by 20% in 2035, she would be able to immediately adjust her consumption.

Whether or not an immediate adjustment can be made depends on whether the person has already started saving for retirement, in which case the savings can be adjusted in response to the announcement, they said. This drop in consumption is then followed by an increase in savings to compensate for the imminent cuts in benefits.

In relation to income, this information is more valuable for low-income workers than for high-income workers, as these are the people who depend the most on Social Security.

These gains represent a free lunch in the sense that they can be achieved simply by making a decision about an issue that will need to be addressed in the near future, the researchers wrote. Failure to do so complicates peoples’ retirement plans. So government indecision comes at a real cost. The article was written by John Shoven, associate researcher at Stanford University; Sita Slavov, academic researcher at George Mason University; and John Watson, also of Stanford University.

In an updated Social Security analysis in November 2020, Stephen Goss, chief actuary of the Social Security Administration, said projected exhaustion could be as early as 2034.

The effects of the pandemic on social security are also still unknown. The COVID-19 crisis has impacted Americans’ jobs, savings and health, as well as death and fertility rates.

Many retirees depend on Social Security for at least some, if not more, of their retirement income, and whether or not to include these expected benefits could change how much or how much a person has to save. for his old age. For example, if an individual expects to stop receiving Social Security benefits later in life, they will need to save more in their retirement accounts to make up the difference. Some financial advisers tell their younger clients to take on reduced benefits, just so they don’t end up with a shortfall later in life.

Another mistake, the researchers said, is to assume that benefits will be reduced or nonexistent, although at least then they will have more money set aside for retirement.

These costly mistakes would be avoided if the government made a decision today about what to do when the trust fund runs out, the researchers wrote. The failure to realize the awareness gains we calculate represents the cost of Washington’s failure to address the Social Security solvency problem.