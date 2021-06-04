Oil slips as U.S. crude reserves decline, but gasoline inventories rise unexpectedly

U.S. government data showed a weekly decline of more than five million barrels in domestic crude inventories, but gasoline inventories saw a surprise increase, prompting crude oil prices to drop a few cents for Thursday’s session.

Expectations that the summer driving season will lead to increased demand for fuel have contributed to an overall rise in crude oil prices, with the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate and global benchmark Brent hitting their all-time highs on Wednesday as well. two years.

The gains, however, were limited by the potential addition of Iran’s oil supply.

The Energy Information Administration reported Thursday that U.S. crude inventories fell 5.1 million barrels for the week ending May 28. The supply data was released a day later than usual due to the Monday public holiday in the United States.

On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts predict a decline of 3.3 million barrels. The American Petroleum Institute reported Wednesday evening that U.S. crude supplies fell 5.4 million barrels last week.

With refining activity growing at the fastest pace of cycles since mid-March 2020 and with crude imports falling, oil inventories have shown a decent draw, said Matt Smith, research director. on commodities at ClipperData, in an emailed comment.

On the other hand, a sharp drop in implied demand for gasoline and distillates has encouraged a build for both, he said.

Finished motor gasoline supplied, a demand indicator, was 9.15 million barrels per day last week, down 333,000 from the previous week, according to EIA data. Gasoline supply increased 1.5 million barrels, while distillate inventories increased 3.7 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey expected a weekly drop in supply of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates.

West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in July

-0.38%

CLN21,

-0.38%

fell 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $ 68.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. August Brent gross

-0.38%

BRNQ21,

-0.38% ,

the global benchmark, lost 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $ 71.31 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

On Wednesday, WTI saw the highest close for a first-month contract since October 22, 2018, while Brent saw its highest close since May 21, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Among the petroleum products traded on Nymex, July gasoline

-0.40%

increased nearly 0.4% to $ 2.20 per gallon, while heating oil in July,

-0.15%

lost 0.3% at $ 2.10 per gallon.

EIA data also showed crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage facility increased 700,000 barrels for the week, but total U.S. oil production fell 200,000 barrels to 10.8 million barrels per day.

Overall, the near-term oil market is likely slightly overbought and risk is on the downside, said Tariq Zahir, managing member of Tyche Capital Advisors.

India’s economy, the third-largest consumer of crude oil, continues to be negatively affected by COVID, and oil traders have considered the prospect of a nuclear deal with Iran that could bring back Iranian oil on the market later in the year, Zahir told MarketWatch.

Still, we haven’t seen any progress in those talks and that may be one of the reasons for the recent strength in energy markets, he said.

Prices are likely to consolidate at these levels, with upside risk from the Atlantic hurricane season and improved energy use in the United States from increased travel, said Zahir. The downside risk. in the meantime, it could come from Friday’s US jobs report if data covering May is weaker than expected, he said.

Meanwhile, natural gas futures closed lower Thursday after the EIA reported a 98 billion cubic foot increase in U.S. fuel supplies for the week ended May 28. IHS Markit had forecast an increase of 118 billion cubic feet.

