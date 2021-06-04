Cacique inaugurates dairy processing plant in Amarillo | KAMR





AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR / KCIT) Cacique on Thursday opened a new dairy processing plant in southwest Amarillo, as the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation hosted the ceremony. Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-Texas) office said Wednesday the new facility will create 187 jobs and $ 88 million in capital investment. They also said grants of $ 1,132,000 from the Texas Enterprise Fund had been made to the company. “We are really delighted that Cacique chooses Amarillo and that we choose them,” said Kevin Carter, President and CEO of AEDC. Cacique, LLC to Open New Food Processing Plant in Amarillo

Cacique CEO Gil de Cardenas has said he wants to expand the business his parents started to a wider market, as they build the fourth factory in Amarillo. He said the move would help them reach the rest of the United States more effectively. “It will be very important for us. This is a pivotal point for our business to really build it across the rest of the country because of our center in California, ”de Cardenas said at the inauguration. “It’s difficult to get to the East just because of the distribution costs alone and the slightly higher cost of doing business in California, but more so, I think it’s a distribution component.” He said what sets Amarillo apart from similar options is the community. “From the moment we got here, the very first time, it felt different in the way we were greeted, the way we were treated,” said de Cardenas. “We were treated like family and we felt very good. “ executive director of Texas Economic Development and Tourism in Governor Abbott’s office, Adriana cruz, said it was a victory, not only for the Amarillo region, but for the state. “I think this will provide good paying jobs for citizens,” said Cruz. “It will also help diversify the economy. We have seen a great deal of interest in Texas in terms of food manufacturing and so this will only strengthen our position in this industry. De Cardenas said his parents started Cacique in 1973 and they still make authentic Mexican-style cheeses, creams and chorizos. “My father was the salesperson. My mother was the cheese maker and there were only two of them, ”said de Cardenas. “From there, if you take a leap forward, the business has grown tremendously over the years to where we are today. “ He said it boils down to Cacique’s four values: integrity, authenticity, quality and family. “The fact that all of our people have bought into this, without the Cacique team, we couldn’t be here today,” added de Cardenas. The AEDC said the facility will be built and those jobs will be added next year. More from MyHighPlains.com:

