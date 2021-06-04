AMC CEO Adam Aron calls for support for 25 million share issuance plan

AMC Entertainment Inc. President and CEO Adam Aron speaks onstage at the 2018 Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner at Caesars Palace at CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, on April 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Silverback” has spoken, and he wants to issue more shares.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron spoke to Trey Collins, the owner of Trey’s Trades on YouTube, on Thursday evening to answer questions from the company’s largest pool of investors.

the maintenance of almost an hour gave Aron unrestricted access to more than 280,000 Collins subscribers, many of whom own AMC shares. While Collins took the opportunity to ask Aron to clarify the company’s relationship with Mudrick Capital, its number of outstanding shares, and the short sellers betting against AMC, Aron used the platform to try to persuade shareholders that allowing the company to issue millions of new shares was in the best interests of AMC’s future.

“If you arm us with the tool, which is equities, as a tool to seek out opportunities to create value for AMC shareholders, we can do it,” said Aron. “If we are not armed with this tool, then you tie our hands behind our backs and make it difficult for us to seize some of these attractive opportunities that could benefit us all.”

Aron’s latest attempt to convince investors to allow AMC to issue more shares comes just months after it failed to garner shareholder support to add 500 million shares.

AMC executives have postponed its shareholders meeting to late July from May in an effort to allow more of its new shareholders who call themselves monkeys and named Aron as their silverback to attend the meeting. During this time, he reshuffled his strategy. Her new proposal, which she unveiled on Thursday, asks shareholders to authorize AMC to issue up to 25 million additional shares. If approved, the company would not be allowed to sell those shares until 2022.

Aron reiterated that the company is considering a number of acquisition opportunities, including purchasing several ArcLight and Pacific theaters that were closed during the pandemic, and would use the funds raised through the sale of shares to do so. .