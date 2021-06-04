PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week lows after strong US data raises dollar and yields





June 4 (Reuters) – Gold prices languished near their two-week lows on Friday and looked poised for their worst week in three months after robust economic data in the United States boosted the dollar and yields bonds, ahead of the highly anticipated May non-farm payroll figures. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $ 1,869.56 an ounce at 12:38 a.m. GMT after hitting its lowest level since May 20 in the previous session. Prices have fallen 1.7% so far this week. * US gold futures fell 0.1% to $ 1,872.10 an ounce. * The dollar index hit a three-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. * The 10 year benchmark yield increased to 1.63%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell below 400,000 last week, as U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in May, boosted by robust demand amid rapid reopening economy. * Meanwhile, a measure of US service sector activity hit an all-time high in May. * Attention now turns to US jobs data later Friday for new clues to the economic recovery and short-term Federal Reserve policy action. * US stocks ended lower on Thursday, as investors balanced worries about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s tightening of the stimulus with lower corporate tax hikes. * Japanese household spending soared in April, official figures released on Friday showed. * US President Joe Biden has offered to drop his proposed corporate tax hike to gain Republican support for the infrastructure plan. * Silver fell 0.2% to $ 27.39 an ounce, palladium fell 0.2% to $ 2,832.33 and platinum slipped 0.4% to 1,152.21 $. DATA / EVENTS (GMT) 1230 Non-farm payroll in the United States May 1230 Unemployment rate in the United States May 1230 Average earnings in the United States AA May 1400 Factory orders in the United States MM April (Brijesh Patel report in Bengaluru; Edited by Ramakrishnan M.)

