Facebook plans to end hands-off approach to politicians’ posts





SAN FRANCISCO Facebook plans to announce on Friday that it will no longer keep messages from politicians on its default site if their speech breaks its rules, said two people with knowledge of the company’s plans, reversing how it authorized them. messages from political figures to remain intact on the social network. The change, which is tied to Facebook’s decision to ban former President Donald J. Trump from his site, is a step back from a policy introduced less than two years ago, when the company said politicians’ speech was newsworthy and should not be watched. Under the change, messages from politicians will no longer be deemed newsworthy, said people with knowledge of the plans, who requested anonymity. Politicians will be subject to Facebook’s content guidelines that prohibit harassment, discrimination or other harmful speech, they said. If Facebook decides the politicians’ speech is newsworthy, it can be exempted from being removed, according to a standard the company used since at least 2016. Starting Friday, people with knowledge of the plans said, Facebook will disclose when it applies the utility clause to posts breaking the rules.

Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook, declined to comment. The edge reported earlier on Facebook change. The change is brutal because of how Facebook executives have previously pledged not to interfere with political discourse. Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive, said in a 2019 speech at Georgetown University that the company would not be a referee because I think we need to continue to stand up for free speech. Nick Clegg, who heads public affairs for Facebook, also said all speeches by politicians should, as a rule, be seen and heard on the platform. Yet Facebook has been grappling with a backlash against this stance from lawmakers, civil rights activists, and even its own employees, especially when Mr. Trump used social media to rally a crowd that ended up storm the United States Capitol on January 6. A day after the riot, Facebook said it would block Mr. Trump because the risks of allowing him to use the platform were too great. Since then, allies and supporters of Mr. Trump have defied the company, saying Facebook has engaged in censorship and has too much power over who can say what online. To defuse the situation, the social network forwarded its decision to block Mr. Trump to a supervisory board appointed by the company for review. Last month, the board of directors upheld Mr. Trump’s ban but also referred the matter to the company. The board said an indefinite suspension of Mr. Trump was not appropriate because it was not a sanction defined in Facebook’s policies and the company should apply a standard sanction, such as than a time-limited suspension or a permanent ban. The board also said Facebook is due to respond by Friday to its recommendations on how to handle potentially dangerous posts from world leaders.

Around the world, political leaders have also attempted to curb Facebook’s power over online speech, while using social media to advance their own agendas. Russia, India and other countries recently ordered Facebook to remove the posts, even as some of their own politicians tried to influence citizens with Facebook posts. In the United States, Florida last month became the first state to regulate how companies like Facebook moderate online speech, imposing fines on companies that permanently ban political candidates in the state. Other social media companies have also made exceptions for world leaders. For years, Twitter gave politicians who broke its rules extra leeway, allowing their posts to stay on its platform because it believed the information was in the public interest. In 2019, Twitter said it would continue to allow world leaders to post harassing or abusive messages, but would hide them behind a warning label. Last year, Twitter began to enforce its rules more forcefully, suppressing several tweets from world leaders such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. Facebook also plans to shed light on how it is penalizing violators and major media outlets that post offensive content to the social network on Friday, people familiar with the plans said. This will include a more complete explanation of its strike process, a way the company keeps track of infractions from accounts or pages that broke its rules. Facebook has been criticized for its lack of transparency regarding the application of strikes and for the uneven application of its rules, especially against high-profile Tory accounts. Insiders having questioned if some of Facebook’s politicians were too lenient towards right-wing figures who routinely violated content policy. Kate conger contributed reports.

