Bill Ackmans SPAC is close to a deal valuing Universal Music at $ 40 billion.





Billionaire William Ackman has finally found his match. Mr. Ackman’s special-purpose acquisition company is set to close a deal to take a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, which would value the company behind Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar at around $ 40 billion. dollars, said two people briefed on the situation. The deal could be announced in the coming weeks, although it is not final and could still fail, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are confidential. Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, more commonly known as SAVS, use public market capital to invest in a private company, thereby making it public. Mr Ackmans SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, has been chasing a target since raising $ 4 billion through an initial public offering in July. While this was one of hundreds of PSPCs launched last year, its sheer size made it easy to guess which company it would ultimately strike a deal with a popular game on Wall Street. A wider rollback of SPACs amid increased regulatory scrutiny has added to the interest. We’ve been working on a transaction since early November, Ackman said at a Wall Street Journal talk. last month. Were either going to close a deal in the next few short-term weeks or move on to the next. He said the deal was with an iconic private company and it would be complex.

Universal Music Group is supported by French media giant Vivendi, which said he plans to go public with the music industry by the end of this year. Other investors include Chinese internet company Tencent, who announced in january that he had increased his stake in Universal to 20 percent in a deal that valued the company at 30 billion euros ($ 36.4 billion). The size of a PSPC is only loosely related to that of its target. Additional funding organized in conjunction with a merger allows the SPACs to reach larger targets. Singapores Grab, which offers ridesharing, grocery delivery and other services, announced a $ 39.6 billion SPAC deal in April, making it the largest SPAC transaction in this day. the the Wall Street newspaper reported the deal talks earlier.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos