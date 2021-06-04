White House warns companies to act now on ransomware defenses





Last week, Mr. Biden acted by executive order to force some of these changes on the pipeline industry, using the Transportation Safety Administrations’ oversight powers over the pipeline industry. In the absence of comprehensive government mandates, however, cybersecurity practices have been voluntary. The result is that many businesses and other organizations have, in fact, been left to fend for themselves. And the latest ransomware attacks have shown how American cities, city governments, police departments and even the ferry services between Cape Cod, Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket have failed to erect sufficient defenses. The latest attack on one of the world’s largest beef suppliers, JBS, for example, was carried out by a Russian group known as REvil, which managed to break into businesses through very simple means. The group typically accesses large companies through a combination of email phishing, in which it sends an email to an employee that deceives them into entering a password or clicking on a malicious link, and then sending an email to an employee. exploiting a company’s slowness in correcting software. REvils cybercriminals often find and exploit vulnerable computer servers or break into a well-known flaw in Pulse Secure security devices, known as VPNs, or virtual private networks, that companies use to protect their data. The flaw was detected and patched two years ago, and reported again by U.S. officials last year after a series of cyberattacks by Chinese hackers. But many companies still have failed to fix it. Yet a year later, many companies still neglected to run the fix, essentially leaving a window open on their systems. In the White House memo, titled What We Urge You To Do Now, Ms. Neuberger called on businesses to focus on the basics. One of the steps is multi-factor authentication, a process that requires employees to enter a second one-time password from their phone or a security token when they log in from an unrecognized device. He encouraged them to regularly back up their data and to separate these backup systems from the rest of their networks so that cybercriminals could not find them easily. He urged companies to hire companies to perform penetration tests, essentially blank tests in which an attack on a company’s systems is simulated, in order to detect vulnerabilities. And Ms. Neuberger asked them to think about how they would react if their networks were held hostage by ransomware.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos