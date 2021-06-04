Scripps Health patients question the extent of information stolen in cyberattack





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s been two days since Scripps Health made the shocking announcement that nearly 150,000 patients may have had their personal information compromised in the cyber attack, but there were still few responses on Thursday on the amount of data taken. It’s uncomfortable, patient David Jacobson said. He had struggled for weeks to access his records following a neck injury. After learning this week’s news about the volume of patients affected by the attack, he reached out to the dedicated call center on Thursday for an update. I gave them a call. I wanted to check and see if I was going to receive a letter or if, in fact, my Social Security number had been compromised. I was told he had not been compromised, to their knowledge. For now, he added. On Tuesday, Scripps Health revealed that an unauthorized person hacked into its network and obtained copies of documents before deploying ransomware and that personal health and financial information was acquired. According to Scripps Health, for some patients, this information includes one or more of their names, addresses, dates of birth, health insurance information, medical record numbers, patient account numbers and / or clinical information, such as name. physician, date (s) of service and / or treatment information. The hospital network added that “for less than 2.5% of patients, social security numbers and driver’s license numbers were also affected.” While Scripps Health said there was no indication that any data was used to commit fraud, Jacobson knows he’s not out of the woods yet. The hospital network reports that it still doesn’t know what’s in some remaining documents that it says have been compromised by hackers and will likely take several months to find out. ABC 10News on Thursday requested an interview with a representative of the hospital network. A spokesperson replied that they were not granting interviews yet.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos