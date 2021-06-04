Connect with us

Announcement of the Dividend Fund for Sustainable Agriculture and Welfare

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Middlefield Group, on behalf of the Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund (the Fund), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer of the Fund (the “Exchange Option”) being made under the Fund’s final prospectus dated May 18, 2021.

The investment objectives of the Fund are to offer unitholders of the Fund (the Units):

(i) stable monthly cash distributions, and

(ii) improving long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;

through a diversified and actively managed portfolio composed primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in or deriving a significant portion of their income from business models that include major innovations in the industries of agriculture and welfare and promote a sustainable lifestyle -being (collectively, the emitters of agriculture and welfare). In addition, the advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting agricultural and welfare issuers that they believe have sustainable competitive advantages.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per year based on the initial subscription price (or $ 0.03333 per unit per month or $ 0.40 per unit per year).

The number of units issuable for each class of securities of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as set out below) (the Exchange Ratio) was determined by dividing the weighted average market price of that security on the Exchange Toronto (or other exchange or on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending June 3, 2021 (the pricing period), adjusted to reflect the distributions declared by any issuer eligible for exchange that will not be received by the Fund, $ 10.00. The exchange ratio of these securities that are not traded in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the applicable weighted average market price of these securities into Canadian dollars based on the prevailing daily Bank of Canada exchange rate. Holders of Securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who have deposited such Securities under the Exchange Option will continue to be Holders of Record until the closing date of the Offering of Units, but not the Closing Date. , and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities. issuers eligible for exchange that are declared up to that date, but not included. Each exchange ratio will be rounded to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian dollars.

The table below shows the issuers eligible for exchange, whose securities may be accepted by the Fund in accordance with the exchange option, including the name of the issuer eligible for the exchange, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, ISIN, volume weighted average trading price during the pricing period and trading ratio.

Last nameTeleprinterCUSIPRAYPAUVExchange
Report
Food and agricultural transmitters
Ag Growth International IncAPN001181106CA001181106841.30124.13012
AGCO CorpAGCO001084102US0010841023167.494016.74940
Amazon.com IncAMZN023135106US02313510673891.5520389.15520
Andersons Inc / TheMIND034164103US034164103538.96683.89668
Archer-Daniels-Midland CoSMA039483102US039483102082.15358,21534
Ball CorpBLL058498106US058498106499.76439.97643
Bayer AGBAYRY072730302US072730302819.25201.92520
Beyond Meat IncPARND08862E109US08862E1091171.168517.11684
Bunge LtdBGn / ABMG169621056107.465210.74651
Canadian National Railway CompanyCN136375102CA1363751027135.268613.46536
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.CP13645T100CA13645T100398.72819.87281
CCL Industries Inc.CCL / B124900309CA124900309869.02406.88140
Cervus Equipment CorpCERV15712L100CA15712L100417.14611.71461
CF Industries Holdings IncFC125269100US125269100166.42016.64200
Chemtrade Logistics Income FundCHE-U16387P103CA16387P10367.55950.75595
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment TrustCHP-U17039A106CA17039A106614.56891.45689
CNH Industrial SACNHIn / ANL001054566121.33862.13385
Compass Minerals International IncCMP20451N101US20451N101983.74958.28780
Brands Conagra IncCAG205887102US205887102946.64634.66462
Corteva IncCTVA22052L104US22052L104455.45305.54530
Crombie Real Estate Investment TrustCRR-U227107109CA227107109417.38251.73825
Danone SADANOY23636T100US23636T100717.26281.72627
Darling Ingredients IncBUT237266101US237266101585.91658.59165
Deere & CieOF244199105US2441991054436.719443.67194
Elanco Animal Health IncMOMENTUM28414H103US28414H103242.88654.28864
Empire Co LtdEMP / A291843407CA291843407741.18654.11865
Farmers Edge IncFDGE30957Q102CA30957Q10289.97370.99737
FMC CorpCMF302491303US3024913036142.580414.25803
General Mills IncGIS370334104US370334104676.61937.66192
George Weston Ltd.WN961148509CA9611485090118.387611.78376
Goodfood Market Corp.FOOD38217M100CA38217M10057.94570.79457
IDEXX Laboratories IncIDXX45168D104US45168D1046666.729866.67298
Intertape Polymer Group IncETC460919103CA460919103229.03042.88729
Kellogg CoK487836108US487836108280.03048.00303
Kraft Heinz Co / TheDIFFERENT500754106US500754106453.13975.31396
Kroger Co / TheKR501044101US501044101345.67134.56712
Loblaw Cos Ltd.L539481101CA539481101574.78797.44529
Maple Leaf Foods IncMFI564905107CA564905107826.68472.65047
Metro Inc / CNMRU59162N109CA59162N109658.34275.83427
Mosaic Co / LaMOS61945C103US61945C103645.10904.51089
Nestlé SANSRGY641069406US6410694060149.781814.97817
Nutrien Ltd.NTR67077M108CA67077M108676.04607.60460
Premium Brands Holdings CorpPBH74061A108CA74061A1084121.835412.18354
Rogers Sugar IncRSI77519R102CA77519R10295.74210.57421
Saputo IncSAP802912105CA802912105741.32024.11452
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co / TheSMG810186106US8101861065250.335825.03357
Superior Plus CorpSPB86828P103CA86828P103615.24581.52458
Toro Co / TheTax incl.891092108US8910921084131.843513.18435
Tractor Supply CoTSCO892356106US8923561067217.180821.71808
Trimble IncTRMB896239100US896239100494.91349.49134
Tyson Foods IncTSN902494103US902494103496.59309.65929
Walmart IncWMT931142103US9311421039171.207517.12074
Winpak LtdWPK97535P104CA97535P104540.32964.03296
Zoetis IncZTS98978V103US98978V1035210.437021.04370
Issuers in nutrition and preventive health
Abbott LaboratoriesABT002824100US0028241000130.187913.01878
Alphabet IncGOOGL02079K305US02079K30592861.9295286.19294
American Well CorpAMWL03044L105US03044L105215.62501.56249
Andlauer Health Group IncAND034223107CA034223107735.69373.56937
Apple IncAAPL037833100US0378331005150.469215.04692
Bausch Health Cos IncBHC071734107CA071734107138.59373.85937
Chartwell Retirement ResidencesCSH-U16141A103CA16141A103013.17011.31701
CVS Health CorpCVS126650100US1266501006104.372410.43723
Dexcom IncDXCM252131107US2521311074448.647744.86476
Dialogue Health Technologies IncCARE25249F104CA25249F104512.59791.25979
Gilead Sciences IncBROWN375558103US375558103679.72757.88682
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.HLFn / AKYG4412G101065,16426.51642
Jamieson Wellness IncJWEL470748104CA470748104636.44983.64498
Johnson & johnsonJNJ478160104US4781601046201.238812.20387
Knight Therapeutics IncGOD499053106CA49905310695.30430.53043
Medtronic APIMDTn / AIE00BTN1Y115150.217602.15175
Merck & Co IncMRK58933Y105US58933Y105587.86868,70819
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment TrustNWH-U667495105CA667495105913.00901.30090
Pfizer IncPFE717081103US717081103546.89784.68977
Sienna Senior Living IncTO BE82621K102CA82621K102116.22091.62209
Teladoc Health IncTDOC87918A105US87918A1051182.699418.26993
TELUS CompanyT87971M103CA87971M103227.52902.72128
UnitedHealth Group IncA H91324P102US91324P1021492.700949.27009
Walgreens Boots Alliance IncWBA931427108US931427108464.79036.47902
Well Health Technologies CorpGOOD94947L102CA94947L10227.07510.70751
Activity and clothing transmitters
Acushnet Holdings Corp.GOLF005098108US005098108564.63676.44369
Aritzia IncATZ04045U102CA04045U102129.22192.92219
BRP incFROM WHERE05577W200CA05577W200497.07059.70705
Camping World Holdings IncCWH13462K109US13462K109751.15555.08529
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.CCT136681103CA1366811034250.259325.02593
Columbia Sportswear CoCOLME198516106US1985161066122.262012.22619
CT Real Estate Investment TrustCRT-U126462100CA126462100616.45981.64598
Dick’s Sporting Goods IncDKS253393102US2533931026117.122511.66838
Foot Locker IncFlorida344849104US344849104976.18547.61853
Gap Inc / TheGPS364760108US364760108339.14563.91455
Garmin LtdGRMNn / ACH0114405324171.983517.11726
Gildan Sportswear IncGIL375916103CA375916103543.68114.36811
Lululemon Athletica IncLULU550021109US5500211090386.002638.60025
NIKE IncOF654106103US6541061031162.826516.28265
Peloton Interactif IncPTON70614W100US70614W1009130.134713.01347
Planet Fitness IncPLNT72703H101US72703H101492.70049.27003
Rogers Communications IncRCI / B775109200CA775109200762.21696.17169
Shaw Communications IncSJR / B82028K200CA82028K200236.01063.59118
Under Armor IncUAA904311107US9043111107227.32112.73210

The syndicate of agents is co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Management Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. ., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Richardson Wealth Limited, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Research Capital Corporation.

For more information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham or Michael Bury from our Sales and Marketing department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offer is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities offered. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using that advisor’s contact information. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

