Announcement of the Dividend Fund for Sustainable Agriculture and Welfare

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Middlefield Group, on behalf of the Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund (the Fund), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer of the Fund (the “Exchange Option”) being made under the Fund’s final prospectus dated May 18, 2021.
The investment objectives of the Fund are to offer unitholders of the Fund (the Units):
(i) stable monthly cash distributions, and
(ii) improving long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;
through a diversified and actively managed portfolio composed primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in or deriving a significant portion of their income from business models that include major innovations in the industries of agriculture and welfare and promote a sustainable lifestyle -being (collectively, the emitters of agriculture and welfare). In addition, the advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting agricultural and welfare issuers that they believe have sustainable competitive advantages.
The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per year based on the initial subscription price (or $ 0.03333 per unit per month or $ 0.40 per unit per year).
The number of units issuable for each class of securities of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as set out below) (the Exchange Ratio) was determined by dividing the weighted average market price of that security on the Exchange Toronto (or other exchange or on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending June 3, 2021 (the pricing period), adjusted to reflect the distributions declared by any issuer eligible for exchange that will not be received by the Fund, $ 10.00. The exchange ratio of these securities that are not traded in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the applicable weighted average market price of these securities into Canadian dollars based on the prevailing daily Bank of Canada exchange rate. Holders of Securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who have deposited such Securities under the Exchange Option will continue to be Holders of Record until the closing date of the Offering of Units, but not the Closing Date. , and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities. issuers eligible for exchange that are declared up to that date, but not included. Each exchange ratio will be rounded to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian dollars.
The table below shows the issuers eligible for exchange, whose securities may be accepted by the Fund in accordance with the exchange option, including the name of the issuer eligible for the exchange, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, ISIN, volume weighted average trading price during the pricing period and trading ratio.
|Last name
|Teleprinter
|CUSIP
|RAY
|PAUV
|Exchange
Report
|Food and agricultural transmitters
|Ag Growth International Inc
|APN
|001181106
|CA0011811068
|41.3012
|4.13012
|AGCO Corp
|AGCO
|001084102
|US0010841023
|167.4940
|16.74940
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN
|023135106
|US0231351067
|3891.5520
|389.15520
|Andersons Inc / The
|MIND
|034164103
|US0341641035
|38.9668
|3.89668
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Co
|SMA
|039483102
|US0394831020
|82.1535
|8,21534
|Ball Corp
|BLL
|058498106
|US0584981064
|99.7643
|9.97643
|Bayer AG
|BAYRY
|072730302
|US0727303028
|19.2520
|1.92520
|Beyond Meat Inc
|PARND
|08862E109
|US08862E1091
|171.1685
|17.11684
|Bunge Ltd
|BG
|n / A
|BMG169621056
|107.4652
|10.74651
|Canadian National Railway Company
|CN
|136375102
|CA1363751027
|135.2686
|13.46536
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP
|13645T100
|CA13645T1003
|98.7281
|9.87281
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL / B
|124900309
|CA1249003098
|69.0240
|6.88140
|Cervus Equipment Corp
|CERV
|15712L100
|CA15712L1004
|17.1461
|1.71461
|CF Industries Holdings Inc
|FC
|125269100
|US1252691001
|66.4201
|6.64200
|Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
|CHE-U
|16387P103
|CA16387P1036
|7.5595
|0.75595
|Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|CHP-U
|17039A106
|CA17039A1066
|14.5689
|1.45689
|CNH Industrial SA
|CNHI
|n / A
|NL0010545661
|21.3386
|2.13385
|Compass Minerals International Inc
|CMP
|20451N101
|US20451N1019
|83.7495
|8.28780
|Brands Conagra Inc
|CAG
|205887102
|US2058871029
|46.6463
|4.66462
|Corteva Inc
|CTVA
|22052L104
|US22052L1044
|55.4530
|5.54530
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|CRR-U
|227107109
|CA2271071094
|17.3825
|1.73825
|Danone SA
|DANOY
|23636T100
|US23636T1007
|17.2628
|1.72627
|Darling Ingredients Inc
|BUT
|237266101
|US2372661015
|85.9165
|8.59165
|Deere & Cie
|OF
|244199105
|US2441991054
|436.7194
|43.67194
|Elanco Animal Health Inc
|MOMENTUM
|28414H103
|US28414H1032
|42.8865
|4.28864
|Empire Co Ltd
|EMP / A
|291843407
|CA2918434077
|41.1865
|4.11865
|Farmers Edge Inc
|FDGE
|30957Q102
|CA30957Q1028
|9.9737
|0.99737
|FMC Corp
|CMF
|302491303
|US3024913036
|142.5804
|14.25803
|General Mills Inc
|GIS
|370334104
|US3703341046
|76.6193
|7.66192
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN
|961148509
|CA9611485090
|118.3876
|11.78376
|Goodfood Market Corp.
|FOOD
|38217M100
|CA38217M1005
|7.9457
|0.79457
|IDEXX Laboratories Inc
|IDXX
|45168D104
|US45168D1046
|666.7298
|66.67298
|Intertape Polymer Group Inc
|ETC
|460919103
|CA4609191032
|29.0304
|2.88729
|Kellogg Co
|K
|487836108
|US4878361082
|80.0304
|8.00303
|Kraft Heinz Co / The
|DIFFERENT
|500754106
|US5007541064
|53.1397
|5.31396
|Kroger Co / The
|KR
|501044101
|US5010441013
|45.6713
|4.56712
|Loblaw Cos Ltd.
|L
|539481101
|CA5394811015
|74.7879
|7.44529
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc
|MFI
|564905107
|CA5649051078
|26.6847
|2.65047
|Metro Inc / CN
|MRU
|59162N109
|CA59162N1096
|58.3427
|5.83427
|Mosaic Co / La
|MOS
|61945C103
|US61945C1036
|45.1090
|4.51089
|Nestlé SA
|NSRGY
|641069406
|US6410694060
|149.7818
|14.97817
|Nutrien Ltd.
|NTR
|67077M108
|CA67077M1086
|76.0460
|7.60460
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp
|PBH
|74061A108
|CA74061A1084
|121.8354
|12.18354
|Rogers Sugar Inc
|RSI
|77519R102
|CA77519R1029
|5.7421
|0.57421
|Saputo Inc
|SAP
|802912105
|CA8029121057
|41.3202
|4.11452
|Scotts Miracle-Gro Co / The
|SMG
|810186106
|US8101861065
|250.3358
|25.03357
|Superior Plus Corp
|SPB
|86828P103
|CA86828P1036
|15.2458
|1.52458
|Toro Co / The
|Tax incl.
|891092108
|US8910921084
|131.8435
|13.18435
|Tractor Supply Co
|TSCO
|892356106
|US8923561067
|217.1808
|21.71808
|Trimble Inc
|TRMB
|896239100
|US8962391004
|94.9134
|9.49134
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN
|902494103
|US9024941034
|96.5930
|9.65929
|Walmart Inc
|WMT
|931142103
|US9311421039
|171.2075
|17.12074
|Winpak Ltd
|WPK
|97535P104
|CA97535P1045
|40.3296
|4.03296
|Zoetis Inc
|ZTS
|98978V103
|US98978V1035
|210.4370
|21.04370
|Issuers in nutrition and preventive health
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT
|002824100
|US0028241000
|130.1879
|13.01878
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL
|02079K305
|US02079K3059
|2861.9295
|286.19294
|American Well Corp
|AMWL
|03044L105
|US03044L1052
|15.6250
|1.56249
|Andlauer Health Group Inc
|AND
|034223107
|CA0342231077
|35.6937
|3.56937
|Apple Inc
|AAPL
|037833100
|US0378331005
|150.4692
|15.04692
|Bausch Health Cos Inc
|BHC
|071734107
|CA0717341071
|38.5937
|3.85937
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|CSH-U
|16141A103
|CA16141A1030
|13.1701
|1.31701
|CVS Health Corp
|CVS
|126650100
|US1266501006
|104.3724
|10.43723
|Dexcom Inc
|DXCM
|252131107
|US2521311074
|448.6477
|44.86476
|Dialogue Health Technologies Inc
|CARE
|25249F104
|CA25249F1045
|12.5979
|1.25979
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|BROWN
|375558103
|US3755581036
|79.7275
|7.88682
|Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
|HLF
|n / A
|KYG4412G1010
|65,1642
|6.51642
|Jamieson Wellness Inc
|JWEL
|470748104
|CA4707481046
|36.4498
|3.64498
|Johnson & johnson
|JNJ
|478160104
|US4781601046
|201.2388
|12.20387
|Knight Therapeutics Inc
|GOD
|499053106
|CA4990531069
|5.3043
|0.53043
|Medtronic API
|MDT
|n / A
|IE00BTN1Y115
|150.2176
|02.15175
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK
|58933Y105
|US58933Y1055
|87.8686
|8,70819
|NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
|NWH-U
|667495105
|CA6674951059
|13.0090
|1.30090
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE
|717081103
|US7170811035
|46.8978
|4.68977
|Sienna Senior Living Inc
|TO BE
|82621K102
|CA82621K1021
|16.2209
|1.62209
|Teladoc Health Inc
|TDOC
|87918A105
|US87918A1051
|182.6994
|18.26993
|TELUS Company
|T
|87971M103
|CA87971M1032
|27.5290
|2.72128
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|A H
|91324P102
|US91324P1021
|492.7009
|49.27009
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA
|931427108
|US9314271084
|64.7903
|6.47902
|Well Health Technologies Corp
|GOOD
|94947L102
|CA94947L1022
|7.0751
|0.70751
|Activity and clothing transmitters
|Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|GOLF
|005098108
|US0050981085
|64.6367
|6.44369
|Aritzia Inc
|ATZ
|04045U102
|CA04045U1021
|29.2219
|2.92219
|BRP inc
|FROM WHERE
|05577W200
|CA05577W2004
|97.0705
|9.70705
|Camping World Holdings Inc
|CWH
|13462K109
|US13462K1097
|51.1555
|5.08529
|Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd.
|CCT
|136681103
|CA1366811034
|250.2593
|25.02593
|Columbia Sportswear Co
|COLME
|198516106
|US1985161066
|122.2620
|12.22619
|CT Real Estate Investment Trust
|CRT-U
|126462100
|CA1264621006
|16.4598
|1.64598
|Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc
|DKS
|253393102
|US2533931026
|117.1225
|11.66838
|Foot Locker Inc
|Florida
|344849104
|US3448491049
|76.1854
|7.61853
|Gap Inc / The
|GPS
|364760108
|US3647601083
|39.1456
|3.91455
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN
|n / A
|CH0114405324
|171.9835
|17.11726
|Gildan Sportswear Inc
|GIL
|375916103
|CA3759161035
|43.6811
|4.36811
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|LULU
|550021109
|US5500211090
|386.0026
|38.60025
|NIKE Inc
|OF
|654106103
|US6541061031
|162.8265
|16.28265
|Peloton Interactif Inc
|PTON
|70614W100
|US70614W1009
|130.1347
|13.01347
|Planet Fitness Inc
|PLNT
|72703H101
|US72703H1014
|92.7004
|9.27003
|Rogers Communications Inc
|RCI / B
|775109200
|CA7751092007
|62.2169
|6.17169
|Shaw Communications Inc
|SJR / B
|82028K200
|CA82028K2002
|36.0106
|3.59118
|Under Armor Inc
|UAA
|904311107
|US90431111072
|27.3211
|2.73210
