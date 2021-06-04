Miamis Wynwood expects 50,000 visitors for Bitcoin conference – Business Observer

Miami is hosting the city’s largest in-person event since the start of COVID, with the Bitcoin 2021 conference taking place in Wynwood this week. The conference is expected to attract hordes of visitors and help stimulate Miami’s new brand as a tech destination.

The sold-out conference had a cap of around 13,000 tickets, but attendance is expected to be much higher, according to Albert Garcia, the president of Wynwood Business Improvement District. He expects there will be 50,000 visitors during the two-day event, which begins Friday, in addition to the typical foot traffic in Wynwood, a once industrial district famous for its street art, retail offerings and its nightlife.

Everything we’ve seen now traveling internationally, reopening was the natural beneficiary of that, because we have such an iconic exterior, Garcia said.

This is the first event of this size in Wynwood since early 2020, and one of the first events in Miami, which relaxed most COVID restrictions in November. Conference organizers moved the Miami event from its original location in Los Angeles in March, as it was unclear whether Los Angeles would be ready to host an event of this size at the time the event is come.

His vibrations from the first day of school, said Daniel Marquez, a graduate student working on blockchain technology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was planning to descend from Palm Beach, where he spent the pandemic, to attend the conference, and will stay in Miami with friends arriving from the Midwest. I am fully vaccinated, Bitcoin is in the middle of a bull run; it’s just kind of an exciting place to go and meet a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a while, and learn and network, ”Marquez said.

It wasn’t just luck that brought the conference to Wynwood. mayor of Miami, Francois Suarez, has championed the city as a tech hub in general, and a crypto hub in particular, capitalizing on migration out of dense urban centers like New York and San Francisco during the pandemic. We want to be a city that is focused on the next round of technological advancements: AI, of course crypto, biotech, Suarez Told CNBC Thursday. This is how we positioned ourselves.

Just this week, the American Airlines Arena, home of the Miami Heat, passed to FTX Arena, named for the cryptocurrency exchange that paid $ 200 million for naming rights. And, Thursday, Blockchain.com, another crypto exchange, announced that it will move to Miami and bring with it 300 new jobs, the Miami Herald reported.

Wynwoods Garcia credited Suarez with helping make Miami attractive to conference organizers and the community at large. They saw a mayor who was on national television saying Come on, come on, come on !, he said.

Moishe Mana, the founder of the real estate company Mana group, also helped bring the conference to Miami. The company is organizing the conference at its Mana wynwood event space.

We have been promoting a crypto presence in Miami since 2018 and believe it has huge potential to revolutionize the way we work and interact with each other, Mana said via email. We saw an opportunity to host an event that contributes to the festival atmosphere of Wynwoods and shows the world that this is more than just a time for the city.

Mana is himself a champion of transforming Miami into a tech hub. New York has had its time. There was magic in the air for many years that is now gone, he said. Miami has that magic.

Mana made her fortune in New York City by starting a moving company Moishes movers in the 1980s, then turned to real estate. He was an early investor in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, which has undergone a transformation similar to that of Wynwoods today, from an urban industrial district to a hip, upscale destination. I helped revitalize the Meatpacking District and saw the potential in it. Now I see that same potential in Miami and this is just the start of his success, Mana said.

Other owners and business owners in the area are eagerly awaiting the influx. We have decided to accept Bitcoin at all of our businesses this weekend, so that’s exciting in and of itself, Sven Vogtland said Thursday. I will accept my first Bitcoin payment tomorrow. Vogtland has a popular taco restaurant Coyo Tacos, an Asian dining room called 1-800-Lucky, and is co-owner of the Oasis, a mixed-use campus in Wynwood that hosts several after-parties.

The conference features Bitcoin and crypto enthusiasts, such as Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, the Winklevoss twins and skateboard legend Tony hawk. Bitcoin itself has had a volatile year, hitting $ 60,000 per coin, then dropping back below $ 40,000 in the first half of 2021. It has also seen more buy-in from institutional players, while showing its vulnerabilities, such as the tendency to move billions of dollars of value in reaction to Elon musk tweets.

That didn’t stop hordes of Bitcoin, or Dogecoin, or other crypto fans from taking to the streets of Wynwood for the biggest Bitcoin conference of all time, as organizers like to say.

There is a roaring 20s vibe, Marquez said. Everything was phased out last year, and now it’s opening with the 2021 Bitcoin bang.