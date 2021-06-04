General Mills sacks workers in preparation for post-pandemic landscape: report





General Mills has thrived amid the coronavirus pandemic, with people around the world eating more at home over the past year, but the company is downsizing as part of a campaign to prepare for the future post-pandemic, the Star Tribune reported. The company saw a 8% of net sales increase in the third quarter of its fiscal year, which ended February 28. “Achieving our long-term goals begins with profitable growth in our core business, and I am very proud that we have done so over the past year,” said the CEO of General Mills. Jeff Harmening said at a BMO Global Farm to Market conference as he presented the company’s new “Accelerate” growth strategy. “We have been competitive effectively and are gaining market share in our core markets and the majority of our brands,” he said. “This includes year-to-date market share gains in grains, pet food, ice cream, snack bars and Mexican food – our five global platforms.” GENERAL MILLS STRENGTHENS PET FEED DIVISION WITH PURCHASE OF $ 1.2B TYSON UNIT This pandemic boom could run out of steam, however, as coronavirus cases plummet and vaccinations skyrocket, meaning the company is bracing for layoffs as part of this acceleration strategy, according to the Star Tribune. . “I know it’s not easy and that there are personal impacts in the real world in making this change for us. And the last week has been particularly difficult as we shared that redesigning our organization means a lot of our colleagues would be leaving General Mills, ”Harmening said. employees Tuesday in an internal memo, which was obtained by the Star Tribune. “I also want to be transparent: there are still hard decisions to be made,” Harmening continued, according to the local newspaper. “Please know that none of these decisions are taken lightly – and we strive to do all of them promptly and with respect.” Kelsey Roemhildt, senior director of corporate communications at General Mills, said their acceleration strategy “will give a boost to the markets we serve around the world.” “We are investing in key areas such as digital, data and technology, e-commerce and others that are critical to our future success,” she told FOX Business on Thursday. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS The company expects some of the consumer trends during the pandemic to continue into a coronavirus-free future. “General Mills expects the changes in consumer behavior induced by the COVID-19 pandemic to result in continued high consumer demand for food in the home, compared to pre-pandemic levels,” the company wrote in announcing its third quarter results. “These changes include more time spent working from home and an increased consumer appreciation for cooking and baking.”

