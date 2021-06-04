Business
Ackman SPAC in talks to buy 10% of Vivendis Universal Music
Vivendi SE is in talks to sell 10% ofUniversal Music Group to a blank check company backed by billionaire Bill Ackman as it prepares to divest most of the world’s largest music companies.
The potential transaction would value the home of Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish at 35 billion euros ($ 42.4 billion) including debt, Vivendi said in a statement Friday, above the valuation of 30 billion. euros allocated to the company.in 2019, when ChinaTencent Holdings Ltd. has acquired a stake.
Ackman’s ad hoc acquisition company, calledPershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. raised $ 4 billion in an initial public offering in July, a record amount for a SPAC. These companies go public and then find promising companies to merge with.
The music industry has rebounded from a decade of recession thanks to increased revenues from streaming services, and Vivendi has sought to derive more value from UMG, particularly after suffering a decline in its advertising operations. and editing.
Vivendi plans to distribute 60% of the music business to its shareholders later this year and list it in Amsterdam. The deal is expected to be approved by shareholders later this month.
Vivendi said Pershing Square funds and their subsidiaries have indicated that they may gain additional exposure to UMG by purchasing Vivendi securities or UMG securities after the split.
IPO could give UMG more financial leverage to compete with competitorsWarner Music Group Corp. andSony Music Entertainment. Vivendi originally planned an IPO for UMG in 2023, but said earlier this year that it now aims for an IPO of the company by the end of 2021.
Vivendi shares were little changed at 10:12 am in Paris.
Streaming slows down
If the potential deal with Pershing and the spin-off goes through, it would leave Vivendi only 10% of UMG, although Vivendi’s majority shareholder, French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, has an additional stake in the sector. music through his family’s holding companies. .
It would also leave UMG an investment base in the three major economic regions of the world: the United States, Europe and Asia.
After consolidating its industry dominance under the leadership of seasoned CEO Lucian Grainge, UMG will need to redouble its efforts to continue growing as the subscription streaming boom begins to stabilize and the company looks to continue growing. in Asian markets, where music piracy is still a problem. problem.
Rock stars make their fortunes by profiting from their old songs
The big music companies aim to keep their profits up by monetizing their huge catalogs through deals so everyone from video game makers to YouTube fitness trainers can use their tracks.
Small independent companies are diverting artists from the big majors by offering them distribution, marketing and rights management service offerings, while allowing musicians to maintain control over their production.
Activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners hasasked French market regulators to investigate the proposed Vivendi split, saying he had not been clear with shareholders on key terms of the deal and that his plan excluded other ways to design separation which would be more fiscally efficient.
Bolloré built his fortune through wise investments and complex deals that allowed him to pull the strings without having to bid for overall corporate control. Bluebell said in a letter to the regulator last week that there was a risk that Vivendi would eventually allow Bolloré to tighten its control over UMG.
(Add industry context from ninth paragraph.)
