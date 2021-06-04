Quantum Materials Shareholder Update

San Marcos, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Quantum Materials Corp (QTMM) (Quantum or the Company), a leading US manufacturer of cadmium-free nanomaterials and quantum dots and products company, is issuing this press release to provide shareholders and investors with information regarding the Company and in light of the 10 day trading suspension order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) on May 12, 2021 due to a lack of up-to-date information due to the failure to file certain periodic reports under the company’s reporting obligations to the Commission. The halt in trading, which began at 9:30 a.m. on May 13, 2021 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on May 26, 2021, resulted in the company’s shares no longer being listed or traded on the pink level operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. Currently, no company trades the company’s common stock on OTC Link, and OTC Markets Group Inc. has ceased to post quotes on the OTC Markets site. Shares can now only be located and traded on the expert market, which is a private market intended to meet the needs of broker-traders in terms of pricing and best execution of securities for which listing or public trading is prohibited.

The Commission also issued an order instituting an administrative proceeding to determine whether it is necessary to revoke the company’s registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company had previously received correspondence from the Commission in December 2020 regarding the delinquency of its filing obligations and had proposed a plan to re-comply with its reporting obligations. Unfortunately, the Company was unable to meet its proposed plan and currently remains in default with respect to its deposit obligations.

The Company has retained the services of a securities advisor who has contacted the SEC and is studying the most efficient way to re-become a reporting company to the Commission.

Quantum Materials Corp CEO Stephen Squires said providing the public with up-to-date and comprehensive information about the company, its business and operations, and enabling our shareholders to trade the company’s common stock, is a priority for I and management, and existing shareholders, can rest assured that the speedy resumption of relationships and exchanges is of the utmost importance to us.

“The Company intends to work diligently with its advisors to prepare the financial and other information necessary to resolve the SEC issue. At the same time, we are also continuing work on the development and commercialization of our products and technologies compatible with quantum dots, with particular emphasis on the point of care, solar and anti-counterfeit testing solutions. efforts on the deployment of our QMC HeathID application while our R&D team is fully committed to pushing the limits of our nano-materials.

