Dollar stabilizes near three-week high ahead of US wage data





LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar index held near a three-week high on Friday and movements in forex markets were muted as traders waited for data on non-farm wages in the United States later in the session. FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows US $ 100 banknotes taken in Tokyo on August 2, 2011. REUTERS / Yuriko Nakao / File Photo Currency investors are looking for clues to the strength of the US economic recovery and the possibility of the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy, which is seen as positive for the dollar. The consensus forecast for the data, due at 12:30 GMT, is that around 650,000 jobs were created in May. The dollar rallied on Thursday, registering its biggest daily gain in a month, after weekly jobless claims in the United States fell below 400,000 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago and that the private wage bill has increased much more than expected. At 0718 GMT, the dollar index was up 0.1% on the day to 90.542, after hitting a new high three weeks earlier in the session. The euro lost 0.1% to $ 1.21155 against the dollar. Yesterday’s rally in the US dollar portends a sharp drop in the overall figure, as well as a significant upward revision to the April figure, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK in a note to clients. Anything less than a big beat on both could well see the US dollar retreat. Positioning data shows investors are selling dollars strongly, leaving the market hypersensitive to any suggestion of a change in direction for the currency or a change in the rate outlook. Overnight dollar / yen implied volatility hit a monthly high above 8% on Thursday and euro / dollar implied volatility hit its highest level since mid-March. Currency strategists in a Reuters poll were almost equally divided on the dollar’s near-term direction after two months of widespread weakness, as they await clearer signs from policymakers. The Australian dollar, which fell to its lowest since April on Thursday, held close to its lows at 0.76665, up just 0.1% on the day. The New Zealand dollar also remained stuck near previous session lows at 0.71545. The Japanese yen changed hands at 110.195 against the dollar. The Chinese yuan softened beyond the 6.40 level, after retreating from its three-year highs when the Chinese central bank decided to limit currency gains earlier this week. US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order banning US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with suspected ties to defense technology or surveillance sectors, a move that his administration says broadens the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order. Cryptocurrencies fell after a tweet from Tesla boss Elon Musk appeared to bemoan a break with bitcoin. Tesla’s large position in bitcoin and Musks’ many personal followers often put crypto markets on alert every time he tweets. As of 0736 GMT, bitcoin was down 6.6% to around $ 36,600, while ether was down 8% to around $ 2,627. Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Tom Westbrook; edited by David Evans

