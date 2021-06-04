Business
Cyber Security Firm SentinelOne Files S-1 For IPO
Tomer Weingarten, co-founder and CEO of SentinelOne.
SentinelOne
The cybersecurity company SentinelOne has filed itsIPO prospectuswith the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, and plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol S.
In the three months ending April 30, revenue increased 108% year-on-year to $ 37.4 million, while net losses more than doubled from $ 26.6 million to 62 , $ 6 million, according to the record.
SentinelOne raised $ 276 million in a fundraiser last November led by Tiger Global, as part of a nearly $ 500 million fundraising drive from investors in 2020 that tripled its early-market valuation. the year at the end, going from $ 1 billion to $ 3 billion.
SentinelOne’s competitors have been among the big winners from the IPO in recent years, with CrowdStrike which CEO Tomer Weingarten has called the “main competitor” now valued at over $ 46 billion. But more and more of its competitors are now talking about the threat posed by SentinelOne. In recent months, CrowdStrike and Qualys have for the first time named SentinelOne as a competitor in their annual reports. And after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora started talking about SentinelOne in conversations with analysts, he referred to the company three times in a recent call. to the results.
More recently, the company’s standalone endpoint security stopped SUNBURST the malware that tricked systems into downloading it as an update to SolarWinds’ Orion software, which is used by thousands of organizations. AT&T, JetBlue and McKesson were among the SentinelOne customers protected in the SolarWinds hack.
The prospectus indicates that SentinelOne intends to list the Class A common shares, although the number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. It also identifies Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of AmericaSecurities, Barclays and Wells FargoSecurities as the main underwriters.
The company placed 4th in this year’s ranking CNBC 50 disruptor listing.
