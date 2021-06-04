AstraZeneca shakes up management positions ahead of Alexion takeover





AstraZeneca Plc has appointed Aradhana Sarin as CFO replacing Marc Dunoyer, who will become CEO of the company Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. when the takeover is finalized later this year. Dunoyer, 68, will take on an additional new role as chief strategy officer at Astra and step down from its board of directors, the British drugmaker said in a statement. statement Friday. Movements will take effect on August 1 or the trade closing date, whichever is later. As part of moves that could be part of the company’s larger succession planning, Sarin, currently Chief Financial Officer of Alexion, will be relocating from the United States to the United Kingdom. She will also become executive director, bringing the number of women on the board of directors from 12 seats to five. Dunoyer and Sarin will report directly to CEO Pascal Soriot. Dunoyer will be responsible for developing Alexion’s strategic orientation and sharing Alexion’s expertise within the Astra group. the The $ 39 billion acquisition of rare disease specialist Alexion was first announced in December, taking some investors by surprise as it intervened amid Astra’s efforts to launch its Covid-19 vaccine. With very few crossovers in the portfolios, this brings Astra into a lucrative new area of ​​medicine. The purchase of the US biotech marks the largest transaction for Astra since its inception in 1999 by a combination of British and Swedish companies and strengthens its position among the world’s 10 largest drugmakers. More than Astra’s shares, which were little changed on Friday, have more than doubled since Soriot took over in 2012. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a state-of-the-art patent to a powerhouse in oncology. The company released data Thursday showing Lynparza, one of its leading cancer drugs co-developed with Merck & Co., has a proven track record of treating early-stage breast cancer, reducing rates of recurrence, second cancers or death by 42% in patients with the BRCA genetic mutation. The development could add $ 1 billion in business sales, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli. Further successes in its oncology portfolio will be a welcome development for Astra after a difficult year developing the Covid-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford. Despite providing the nonprofit shot, the company has come under fire for missteps, supply shortages and poor communication. Astra is currently sued by the European Union for failing to deliver the agreed number of doses this year. As the Alexion buyout is nearing completion and the early stages of vaccine deployment are complete, questions have been raised about how long Soriot will remain at the helm. Soriot told the Financial Times last month the board’s planning was underway for future leadership changes and he, chairman Leif Johansson and Dunoyer had agreed on a retirement streak. (Updates with additional details of the company statement throughout) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

