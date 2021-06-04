



WOODSIDE, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE: CLAS, CLAS.U, CLAS.W) (the Company) announced today that it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to its inability to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Q1 2021 Form 10-Q”) with Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s shares on the NYSE. The NYSE has informed the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company may re-comply with the NYSE continuous listing requirements by filing Form 10-Q Q1 2021 with the SEC at any time before November 24, 2021. . As the Company disclosed in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company is currently determining the extent to which the April 12, 2021 statement issued by SEC staff (the “Statement” regarding accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”) will impact its financial statements as of and for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be included in the 10-Q form for the first quarter of 2021. The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidelines set out in the Declaration has caused a significant number of SPACs to re-evaluate the accounting treatment of their warrants with their professional advisors, including auditors and other advisers responsible for assist the SAVS in the preparation of financial statements. This, in turn, caused the company to delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as at March 31, 2021 and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and in filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC. within the prescribed time limits. The Company is working diligently to complete Form 10-Q for Q1 2021 and plans to file this report by the deadline and thereby regain compliance with the NYSE continuous listing requirements. Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the intended use of net proceeds. No guarantee can be given that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and the preliminary offering prospectus filed with the Company. DRY. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contacts:

Caroline Moe on top

Class Acceleration Corp.

650-380-9550

[email protected] Andrew M. Berger

SM Berger & Company

216-464-6400

[email protected]

