Here are the fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Leh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, check here





Gasoline and Diesel Prices Today: After being stable for two days, gasoline and diesel prices rose again on Friday, June 4, 2021, hitting new records across the country. In the national capital, the price of gasoline increased by 27 paise while that of diesel also increased by 28 paise. Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi now sells for Rs 94.76 per liter while diesel sells for Rs 85.66. In the financial capital Mumbai, the price of gasoline now stands at Rs 100.98 while diesel costs Rs 92.99, according to data available on the Indian Oil Corporations website. Fuel prices have been on the rise since last month (May 4) after petroleum marketing companies (OMCs) resumed price reviews ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with state parliamentary elections keys. Prices have been increased 16 times in May and twice so far in June. During this period, the price of gasoline increased by Rs 4.36 per liter and diesel soared by Rs 4.93 in New Delhi. Following recent increases last month, gasoline prices have already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in all districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the states that levy value added tax (VAT ) highest in the country. Bhopal became the first state capital to reach the triple-digit mark for gasoline, followed JaipurandBombay in May. Today, oil has crossed the 100 rupee mark in Leh, in almost all districts of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, according to a news agency report. PTI. Petrol is sold for over Rs 100 per liter in almost all districts of Andhra Pradesh except Vizag where it costs 99.75 per liter. Diesel at Vizag is priced at Rs 94.08 per liter. In Telangana, oil prices have crossed the psychological level in Adilabad (Rs 100.57) and Nizamabad (Rs 100.17). Petrol costs Rs 100.43 per liter in Leh, according to the report. Gasoline rates are the highest in the country in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, where gasoline costs Rs 105.80 per liter and diesel costs Rs 98.63 per liter, according to data from Indian Oil. The district of Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh, gasoline today priced at Rs 105.46 per liter and diesel at Rs 96.58. In India, fuel prices differ from state to state based on local taxes (VAT) and transportation costs. Apart from this, the central government imposes an excise tax on automotive fuels. Central and state taxes account for 60 percent of the retail price of gasoline and over 54 percent of diesel. The Center charges Rs 32.90 per liter of excise duty on gasoline and Rs 31.80 per liter on diesel. MOCs revise gasoline and diesel prices on a daily basis based on the average benchmark fuel price on the international market over the previous 15 days and exchange rates. Earlier this week, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, collectively known as OPEC +, agreed to continue easing restrictions on oil production, showing confidence in improving demand for oil and a drop in global supply. In the international market, crude oil prices recovered from initial losses and stabilized on Friday as concerns over the uneven rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations around the world dampened optimism about a resumption in fuel demand. , according to the press agency Reuters reported. Brent crude was down 1 cent to $ 71.30 a barrel at 6:27 a.m. GMT, after falling 4 cents on Thursday after gaining its highest since May 2019. The contract is on track for a gain of over 2.4% this week. US oil rose 1 cent to $ 68.82, after losing 2 cents in the previous session, while heading for a gain of almost 4% this week, according to the report. Here’s what you pay for a liter of gasoline and diesel in your city on Friday, June 4, 2021: City Gasoline (Rs / liter) Diesel (Rs / liter) New Delhi 94.76 85.66 Bombay 100.98 92.99 Calcutta 94.76 88.51 Chennai 96.23 90.38 Bangalore 97.92 90.81 Hyderabad 98.48 93.38 Patna 96.90 90.94 Bhopal 102.89 94.19 Jaipur 101.30 94.50 Lucknow 92.04 86.05 Thiruvananthapuram 96.74 92.04 Source: Indian Petroleum Company

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos