Tech-driven S&P 500 and Nasdaq as bullish data fans fear inflation





US stocks ended lower on Thursday, with tech stocks trailing the S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC), as investors balanced concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve restraining stimulus measures with relief from corporate tax increases. The Dow (.DJI) posted a slight loss after five sessions of gains. Shares rebounded somewhat after reports that President Joe Biden offered to quash his proposed tax hike. In talks with Republicans, the Democrat proposed to drop plans to raise corporate tax rates up to 28%, and instead set a minimum tax rate of 15% for businesses, have sources told Reuters. Read more A weekly U.S. unemployment report and better-than-expected private wage figures for May indicated strengthening working conditions ahead of the closely watched U.S. wage report due on Friday. A measure of service sector activity has reached an all-time high. Read more Investors are wondering if strong economic reports could prompt the Fed to cut monetary support put in place during the coronavirus pandemic earlier than expected. “The market is digesting strong economic data with inflationary pressures and wondering if this will change the timing of the Fed’s cut and how to factor it into stock prices,” said Brad Neuman, director of market strategy at Algiers to New York. The Fed’s announcement on Wednesday that it will begin unwinding its holdings of corporate bonds acquired last year with an emergency lending facility launched to calm credit markets at the height of the pandemic has raised concerns as to a relaxation of support. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 23.34 points, or 0.07%, to 34,577.04; the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 15.27 points, or 0.36%, to 4,192.85; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 141.82 points, or 1.03%, to 13,614.51. Tech heavyweight S&P 500 (.SPLRCT) fell 0.9%. Technology and other growth stocks are considered particularly vulnerable if inflation drives up bond yields and further reduces the value of future cash flows. People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo Read more “Rising rates and inflation is kind of a global deal that investors are watching right now,” said Chuck Carlson, general manager of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “If you have rising inflation, rising interest rates, they’re going to be particularly bad for growth stocks.” The energy sector (.SPNY) advanced 0.3% and financials (.SPSY) 0.2%. These and other value equity segments that are expected to outperform in a growing economy have outperformed technology and other growth shares for much of 2021. Overall, the S&P 500 is up 11.6% for the year and about 1% off its all-time high. In corporate news, shares of General Motors Co (GM.N) rose 6.4%, after the automaker called first-half profits “significantly better” than expected. Rival Ford (FN) added 7.2%. Read more Frantic trading continued in retail investor favorite AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N). After strong swings, AMC shares ended down 17.9% after the operator of the movie chain said it had finalized a stock offering announced earlier today. Read more Falling issues outnumbered advances on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.45 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.41 to 1 favored the declines. The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 93 new highs and 31 new lows. About 12.5 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, above the daily average of around 10.8 billion over the past 20 sessions. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

