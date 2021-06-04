What did the stock market do today? 3 great stories to catch up on.

The trading week is ending, but Wall Street is not slowing down. Thursday brought a further rise in memes stocks and saw a handful of dog-themed cryptos appear in the limelight. More, Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) officially debuted on Coinbase (NASDAQ: PIECE OF MONEY ), boosting the profits of the puppies. So beyond all that, what has the stock market done today?

So what else will the stock market do today? Here are some of the best stories.

What did the stock market do today? Earn AMC Money.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ) kicked off Thursday with a key announcement. The operator of the cinema was offering nearly 12 million shares on the market, with the aim of repaying more its debt and financing its future growth. While this was a smart move on the part of the company to leverage retailer interest, it scared even the top bulls on r / WallStreetBets. In other words, no one likes dilution.

At the end of the day, AMC made a big announcement. Despite the sharp fluctuations in its share price, the company finalized the sale of its shares and grossed over $ 587 million. CEO Adam Aron was vague on where the money is going, but says he’s positioning AMC well to meet future challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Even with the sale of shares and the resulting price swings, AMC has had an exceptional week. The company hit short-term highs and reopening the rally, eagerly urging consumers to return to its theaters. Movie releases like Cruel have also generated demand.

With the crowd of r / WallStreetBets firmly launched on AMC and other short picks, Wall Street once again finds itself in a strange place. Some companies warn investors against memes stocks, pointing out bad company fundamentals. Jefferies announced on Thursday that he no longer carry out short sales on AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME ) and MicroVision (NASDAQ: mvis ). It seems retail investors have suffered a bit too much from short sellers.

So what’s the bottom line? Wall Street may not know what to do and AMC calmed down on Thursday. However, investors are still eagerly looking for the next big thing. It could be Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS ), a new recommendation from Twitter celebrity Will Meade. After his prediction, XERS closed up nearly 20%.

Six-Pack SPAC turns to biotechnology

Chamath Palihapitiya, perhaps better known as the six-pack SPAC (mostly kidding), made another big hit on Wall Street today.

Its newly formed Suvretta Social Capital platform filed four initial public offers, each for a blank check company. Each has a goal of $ 200 million. Investors will likely notice the divergence from Social Capital Hedosophia, its collaboration with Ian Osborne. Social Capital Suvretta, the new company, is a relationship between Palihapitiya and Kishen Mehta.

However, this is not the only notable divergence. Its first six blank check companies focused on technology, bringing names like Open door (NASDAQ: OPEN ) and Galactic Virgo (NYSE: SPCE ) Public. Now, through Social Capital Suvretta, Palihapitiya is targeting biotechnology. The four new companies will focus on neurology, oncology, the organic space sub-sector and immunology. They will be marketed under the names DNAA, DNAB, DNAC and DNAD.

In addition, Palihapitiya is moving away from warrants and Credit Suisse. Each of these new blank check companies will be warrantless and will have Morgan Stanley as primary underwriter.

The immediate conclusion is that a key Wall Street influencer is making a big bet on biotech, and it should definitely grab the attention of investors. The second point to remember is that Palihapitiya is moving forward … despite a serious flashback. As Axes pointed out, Palihapitiya himself even argued that the SPAC space needs further regulation.

So what’s the bottom line? Avoiding warrants may help Suvretta SAVS avoid regulatory drama, but the demand for these SAVS may not be as high.

Organon Spinoff spins higher on first trading day

Today, the pharmaceutical giant Merck (NYSE: MRK ) completed the spin-off of Organon (NYSE: OGN ) and saw the new company reach the New York Stock Exchange. After a few difficult hours, OGN stock managed to close its first trading day up 5%.

For those unfamiliar with it, Merck has been considering this spinoff for some time, hoping to separate its legacy business from the focus on growth. The name Organon was born in March 2020, recalling the old brand image of the company. Now Organon is negotiating separately, representing biosimilars, traditional brands and women’s health companies.

According to Investor place contributor Mark Hake, Organon is good business for shareholders. Existing Merck investors received one common share for every 10 MRK shares. But beyond that, investors should take a closer look at Organon.

As Hake argues, Organon is well undervalued compared to its published financial statements. Based on its calculated enterprise value, Hake believes OGN stock should trade at around $ 52 per share. That’s almost 50% higher than its current share price.

So what’s the bottom line? Merck could be a winner in the short term, especially with a few key product announcements. However, investors who now enter OGN stocks with the intention of owning will be big winners in the long run. It looks quite juicy.

