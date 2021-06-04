Dow futures slide ahead of Friday’s jobs report

U.S. stock index futures were mostly down on Friday morning, ahead of the May nonfarm wage report, which could be the main driver of stock price moves this week after a period of sideways trading.

The labor departments report on employment for May is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

How is the stock market evolving?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average YMM21,

-0.04%

YM00,

-0.04%

traded 43 points, or 0.1%, down to 34,524.

Futures on the S&P 500 ESM21 index,

+ 0.09% ES00,

+ 0.09%

was down 1.05 points to 4,190.25, a decrease of less than 0.1%.

Nasdaq-100 NQM21 futures,

+ 0.16% NQ00,

+ 0.16%

rose 1.50 points, or less than 0.1%, to 13,530.75.

Thursday, the Dow DJIA,

-0.07%

closed 23.34 points, or 0.1%, at 34,577.04, ending a five-day winning streak. The S&P 500 SPX,

-0.36%

stumbled 15.27 points, or 0.4%, to 4,192.85, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

-1.03%

fell 141.82 points, or 1%, to 13,614.51.

What drives the market?

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mays employment report is considered by many economists and traders to be important because it comes after data for April showed only 266,000 new jobs were created on a seasonally adjusted basis. which is considerably lacking in the forecasts of economists who had reached an average of around 1 million.

Check: Why the markets are stuck and what could make them move again

In recent months, a smaller-than-expected payroll increase has forced economists to revise their forecasts, prompting Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies Financial Group, to say she was not in the business. comfortable with its own forecast after its bold forecast of 2.1 million for April which was largely missed, as were most other estimates.

It’s probably the least conviction I’ve had on a payroll forecast in my entire career, she admitted. Jefferies’ best estimate for May jobs this time around is 450,000.

Wall Street’s consensus estimate for May climbed to 671,000, based on a poll of economists by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, is expected to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. The official rate probably underestimates the real level of unemployment by 2 to 3 percentage points, economists say, but it is falling steadily.

See: Much depends on May jobs report after recent hiring lull in US

The data on non-farm wages comes a day after a reading of private sector employment by Automatic Data Processing, which reported an increase of 978,000 jobs created in May, adding to an optimistic tone. However, ADP reports have not always been aligned with the more closely watched government report.

On Thursday, U.S. stock indices ended lower and the Dow Jones ended a five-game winning streak after bullish economic data helped boost U.S. Treasury yields, which in turn weighed on the technology and other growth-oriented stocks that are more sensitive to rising interest rates.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services survey hit a record 64% in May from 62.7% in April, and weekly unemployment benefit claims data showed early claims were fell to 385,000 last week, the first reading below 400,000 since the start of the pandemic.

That means stock market bulls should be wary of strong labor market data later today, wrote Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro, in a daily research note.

Strong job growth will trigger the Fed’s inflationary spiral, which will hit stocks and risk collapsing commodities markets as well as pushing the dollar up again. At the same time, the weakness of the indicators will create hopes of extending the Fed’s policy status quo, which will suit the markets and return moderate pressure on the dollar, the analyst wrote.

Investors were also keeping an eye on discussions around an infrastructure spending proposal, after President Biden signaled his administration would be willing to make corporate tax concessions to secure a deal.

Which companies are targeted?